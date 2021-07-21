Looking to start a DIY project at home? Here are 6 accounts you should follow for inspo.

If you're itching to change up your living space right now, you're not alone.

Put it down to all the extra time inside; but whether it's buying new furniture or a little more large-scale, like renovating a property, 2021 has seen us place more attention than ever on our homes.

We've previously shared some of our go-to Instagram accounts for renovating and home decor. But what about those DIY projects you can do on the cheap?

If you're keen to learn a new skill and save money, look no further. Here are six accounts you should follow on Instagram for all the DIY inspo.

Geneva Vanderzeil @genevavanderzeil

After moving to London in 2008, Brisbane-born Geneva Vanderzeil began sharing her DIY projects on her blog, A Pair & a Spare. These days, she documents the renovation of her 150-year-old Brisbane cottage and shares her easy hacks to upcycle secondhand pieces on her Instagram account, widely known for the hashtags #trashtoterracotta, #uptiled and #disastertoplaster.

Some of her most recent projects (that you can replicate yourself) include a tiled desk with coloured grout, a plaster side table, and simple ways to upcycle pre-loved chairs. We're low-key obsessed with it all.

Maddy Evennett @hutchinson.house

For anyone looking to go one step further and renovate their house, Maddy Evennett is the woman to follow. The UK mum-of-two behind the 1950s Newcastle home, Hutchinson House, shares how she and her husband, Ben, make bunk beds from scratch, build an outdoor seat on their verandah and create the perfect kitchen shelves.

Jess and Izzie @thehousethatjessbuilt

Melbourne couple Jess and Izzie share everything about their home on their Instagram account. From how they organise their kitchen to where they get their homewares, you'll find it all there.

Jess and Izzie also post easy-to-follow videos for their DIY projects, such as how to add trim to a door, build a pull-out pantry and upcycle old pots.

Claudia is a Melbourne-based interior designer and the face behind the Instagram account, The Renovate Avenue. As explained in her bio, she's all about "creating personalised sanctuaries with a focus on Zen and nourishing spaces."

On her account, Claudia shares mockups of how she styles rooms, before and after photos of her projects, and plenty of DIY content - including how she revamped her coffee table and created a boho wall hanging.

Shelley is currently renovating her 1980s coastal family home. On her Instagram account, she posts incredible before and after photos of the house and creates tutorials so you can replicate the DIY projects yourself.

That includes how to install floating hardwood shelves and, our favourite, how to make IKEA wardrobes look custom made. Genius.

Feature image: Instagram/@thehousethatjessbuilt @genevavanderzeil