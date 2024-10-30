One of the sauciest book to television adaptations of the year is now on Disney+.

Even in the middle of a cost of living crisis, there is something so mesmerising and entertaining about watching people living in excess on the screen. Let's call it the Saltburn effect.

And Rivals does just that.

Rivals is a new dramedy that captures the cutthroat and chaotic era of 1980s independent television. With a killer soundtrack and a stellar cast, Rivals is as extravagant and loud as it is dark. And let's be honest, there are so many sexual encounters and interconnected relationships throughout the series, it's hard to keep track.

Whether it's cast details or plot points, here's everything we know about Rivals.

Watch the trailer for Rivals. Article continues after video.

What is Rivals about?

Set in the 1980s, Rivals follows Declan O'Hara, an attractive Irish television host played by Aidan Turner, who finds himself pulled into the struggling Corinium television studios at the behest of its owner, Lord Baddingham, portrayed by David Tennant. Joining him is the stylish American TV producer, Cameron Cook, played by Nafessa Williams. The two clash right from the start, setting the stage for a dynamic partnership.

And from there, chaos ensues. Rivals is raunchy, over-the-top and unapologetic in its entirety.

Who stars in Rivals?

The cast of Rivals is certainly one to watch. The series features a captivating cast led by Aidan Turner as Declan O'Hara. Joining him are the talented Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook and the iconic David Tennant who shines as Lord Baddingham. Together, this trio promises a blend of tension, humour, and drama for the entire series. Lothario Rupert Campbell-Black, who is Lord Baddingham's rival in the show, is played by Alex Hassel, who is brilliant in this role.

The show also stars Victoria Smurfit as Maud O'Hara, Declan's wife and an ex-actress, Bella Maclean who stars as Declan and Maud's daughter, Taggie.

Is Rivals based on a true story?

Image: Disney+

While it would be an incredible surprise if it was, unfortunately Rivals is not based on a true story. It is, however, based on Jilly Cooper's book of the same name, which was actually loosely based on her own experience in the 80s.

The character of Rupert Campbell-Black is an amalgamation of Cooper's real-life friends, Rupert Lycett Green who is British fashion designer and Andrew Parker-Bowles, the ex-husband of Queen Camilla.

Is Rivals true to the book?

Rivals stays true to the essence of the book it's based on, capturing the sharp wit and vibrant characters that made the original story compelling. While some plot points and character dynamics have been adapted for the screen, the series maintains the central themes of ambition, rivalry, and the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry. Fans of the book will recognise familiar moments and relationships, but the show also introduces new elements that enrich the narrative and offer fresh perspectives.

The author herself has praised the series. Ahead of its release, Cooper gushed to BBC news, "It's fun. It's quite naughty too. There is a lot of sex. In one episode they have every member of the cast coupled and fornicating for the next 20 minutes and all of that."

Where was Rivals filmed?

Rivals is set in the Cotswolds region of southwest England. In terms of filming, the show was shot across a few destinations, including Gloucestershire and Somerset.

Will there be a season 2 of Rivals?

Image: Disney+

There has not been an official confirmation of a season 2, however, things are looking up for fans of the show. Speaking to The Times recently, Liam Keelan, Disney's senior vice-president of original content for Europe and Africa gave a little glimmer of hope when it comes to the series' potential renewal.

"You'd have to be living in a cave not to have come across Rivals," he said. "Everyone's talking about it. I've seriously never known anything like it. But it's been on the platform for just over a week, so give us a chance, but hopefully more news to come. Suffice to say, we love the show."

Where can I watch Rivals in Australia?

You can stream Rivals now on Disney+.

Feature image: Disney+.