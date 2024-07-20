We all have 6 different types of friends in our lives. Which one are you?

We're calling it: there are six types of friends that everybody needs in their life.

And when we say that there are six different types of friends, we don't mean Ross, Rachel, and the rest of the Central Perk gang. We're talking about the vibe they have, and the role that each one serves in your life.

We all have that one friend who's always up for a spontaneous adventure, for example. Then there's the one who gives the best advice, and even the one who makes us laugh until we cry.

Regardless of the role they play, the different types of mates enrich our lives in different, equally important ways — and make our lives a whole lot better.

1. The meme friend.

Now, this isn't to sully the legitimate friendship you may have with this person, but we've all got a meme friend — someone we communicate best with online, not through words but through others' visual takes on... well, everything. They're the one who just gets you and your sense of humour, and they'll receive your umpteenth DM for the day with joy.

Few actual words need to be spoken with the meme friend, and there's something special about that. Your friendship doesn't take itself too seriously, and your meme friend is always here to add a laugh to the most mundane, monotonous day.

2. The distant friend.

When you first read the phrase 'distant friend', it might sound like a bit of a dig. But hear us out, because the distant friend isn't a bad friend. In fact, there are a few different interpretations of what 'distant' means in this context.

First, it can be a physically distant friend who lives on the other side of the world. Maybe you don't get to see them as often as you like, but when you do, it's as if no time has passed.

The other type of distant friend is the one who is a little ~offline~ so to speak. They're not great at texting, meme sharing isn't really their thing, and phone calls make them anxious. So, yes. Maybe they're a bit hard to pin down, but as soon as you see them in person, your friendship totally comes alive.

In the case of the distant friend, distance really does make the heart grow fonder.

3. The chaos friend.

Ah, the chaos friend, the one who brings a bit of spice to our lives. They're always frantically late to catch-ups, but they've got some far-flung tale about why they couldn't make it on time: they won a holiday to Fiji last minute! They got stuck in a lift! Their cat had a mental breakdown! You know the type.

As flighty as the chaos friend can be, they're endearing in their quest to make it through the day without finding themselves embroiled in another outrageous scandal. We love them for all the drama, and we can't wait to hear about their next misadventure.

Watch: 8 Signs of A Toxic Friendship. Story continues below.

4. The cup-filling friend.

Do you have a friend in your life who just nourishes your soul? Same. Hold on to them.

The cup-filling friend is the one who builds you up, gives you the best advice and makes you feel wonderful every time you see them. They're great listeners, they're never judgemental and they're interested in hearing your opinions, too.

This is the unicorn friend, and chances are, they're your number one BFF (and... everyone else's, they're just that good). Connect with them whenever you get a chance, and make sure you're filling their cup, too!

5. The tea-spilling friend.

They always have the goss, they know a zillion-and-one people, and they're the mate you go to when you need the DETAILS. That person you went to high school with who you haven't seen in years? Tea-spiller knows exactly what they're up to, and yes, they did go on one date with your latest Hinge match back in 2017.

The tea-spilling friend is also the one you call when it's time for a wine and a lengthy venting session. They're a safe space to get things off your chest. Just keep in mind that if you serve them tea, they might just offer it up to someone else.

6. The radar friend.

As we get older, our circle of close friends can get smaller, but the radar friend is a perfect example of someone you connect with because they're nearby. They're on your radar.

It's a convenient friendship — your paths cross regularly and you've struck up a connection. Maybe you bump into them at pilates every week, or maybe they moved in next door and have a toddler the same age as your own child.

Does this make them less of a great friend? No way! They just happen to be a great and handy friend. The radar friend is fun, usually around, and a great person to get in some social time with during the chaos of the week.

Feature Image: Canva.