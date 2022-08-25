What's in my trolley is Mamamia's look into the weekly grocery shop of Australian women. From food to everyday essentials, here's a peek at what different people are putting in their trolleys. This week, dietitian Susie Burrell shares her go-to meals and snacks.

Susie Burrell knows more about food than most.

The dietitian, nutritionist and author has been educating people on what to eat for two decades - sharing her knowledge and practical tips with her clients and followers online.

She's also a mum of two boys, so her approach to food is pretty simple: it has to be healthy, easy and something that everyone will enjoy.

We asked Susie exactly what's inside her weekly grocery shop, including the pantry staples and products she always repurchases.

How Susie Burrell approaches her grocery shop.

Susie's at the supermarket often, buying various ingredients and props she may need for work. But the food she purchases for her family tends to stay the same.

Her cooking philosophy? "I keep the food at home simple," the dietitian tells Mamamia. "Quick and easy, five-minute meals of protein and veg."

Other than that, Susie keeps soup handy if needed for a meal and limits packet snacks, saving them for school lunchboxes only.

She'll also regularly bake banana bread or muffins.

"I know from my work that the more food you have at home, the more everyone eats - so I make sure I don't overbuy," Susie said.

"A lot of the time I will only visit the aisles where I know these staples are."

The mum-of-two aims to teach her kids about balance through the food she stocks in the fridge and pantry.

"I get [them] to snack on lots of veggies [and] crackers but also make sure there are some mini chocolates or cookies around too," she said. ﻿

The produce Susie always buys.

With the rising cost of living, there's certain produce the dietitian is happy to fork out on, like protein, and then items where she likes to save, like frozen veggies.

When it comes to protein, Susie says, "﻿I spend on lean, good quality cuts including extra lean sausages and lamb cutlets."

"We generally have meat one to two nights a week: salmon one night, another fish one night and then chicken."

For back-up meals, she'll keep a supply of frozen fish and dumplings in the freezer (but only purchases them when on sale.)

Image: Supplied.

Veggies, on the other hand, are something she buys in bulk and cheaply where she can.

"﻿I am a massive fan of frozen veg," Susie said. "While they are packaged, [it] means you always have ready-to-go options to add to quick dinners."

"My kids will also often eat them raw as snacks," she added, before sharing how pre-made salads are great cost effective lunches too.

"Again, there is packaging, BUT it saves buying all the salad ingredients [individually]," she said.

To save even more, the dietitian heads to the markets to bulk buy her fresh fruit and veggies.

Snacks and staples.

Curious what a dietitian stocks in her pantry?

"﻿I am a massive fan of wholegrain crackers," Susie said. "I eat them with lunch, soups or as a snack topped with feta or my other favourite food, tinned smoked oysters."

You'll also find tinned veggies, legumes and stock in there for her soup, long life milk as it's cheaper, and protein bars for snacks on the go.

And of course, a little sweet treat for after dinner.

Susie's favourite: "the low calorie hot chocolate drinks, and dark chocolate or biscuits when they are half price," she shared.

Image: Supplied.

What she always grabs for the kids.

For the boys, Susie opts for kids' fruit packs ("which are cost effective") and healthy snacks like wholegrain bites, yoghurt with no added sugar, and healthier cookies.

Feature image: Instagram/@susieburrelldietitian/Supplied.

