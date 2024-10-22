'He was obsessed.' Diddy's unexpected connection to Prince Harry and Prince William.

As more lawsuits are filed against disgraced rapper, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, some rather bizarre information is coming to light.

Apparently, Diddy was an obsessive fan of Prince William and Prince Harry, and constantly tried to get the royal brothers to come to his infamous parties.

Diddy's former publicist, Rob Shuter, who worked for the musician between 2002 and 2004, told BBC News that Combs had invited William and Harry "more than 10 times" to attend his events.

Shuter clarified that the brothers never accepted the invitations, even though Combs was allegedly "offering to cover their travel, lodging, and even pay for their security."

"Diddy was obsessed with Prince Harry and Prince William. He thinks of himself as a king, so it makes perfect sense that he would like to have two princes in his entourage," the publicist claimed.

Shuter even said the rapper had "framed pictures" of Prince William and Prince Harry in his apartment in New York which is, errr… yeah, weird.

Despite this obsession, the royals were not interested.

"[They] never accepted [the invites], they were never part of his world," Shuter said.

In 2011, Graham Norton asked Combs why he was so determined to have Prince William and Prince Harry at one of his parties.

Watch the moment below (conversation starts at 1 minute 30 seconds).

"Not anymore," Combs replied. "Trust me, they're off the list."

"Before when they were young bucks growing up and they were getting in a lot of trouble themselves, so, hey, I was like, 'Why don't you come hang out with me?'"

You'd think that Diddy must have had a long-running friendship with the royal brothers, but the only time William and Harry are known to have met Diddy was back in 2007 when they were photographed together at a memorial concert for their late mother, Lady Diana Spencer.

Prince William and Prince Harry meet Diddy and Kanye West at an afterparty for Concert for Diana. Image: Getty.

In response to the recent reports, a Diddy spokesperson told the BBC that "Mr Combs remains strong, healthy, and disciplined, fully committed to his defense with the unwavering support of his family, legal team, and the truth."

On September 17, Combs was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges but has been denied bail multiple times.

Most recently, five more civil lawsuits have been filed against the rapper.

In one particularly disturbing lawsuit, another Jane Doe claims that in 2000, when she was just 13 years old, she was allegedly drugged and raped by Combs at his MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

She has alleged that another celebrity removed her clothes as a female celebrity watched on.

Diddy is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Feature image: Getty.