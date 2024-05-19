You'll want to look away from this video. But we can't look away from the truth.

Content warning: This story involves domestic violence.

Horrifying surveillance video has emerged of rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs violently assaulting his then-girlfriend Casandra Ventura in the hallway of a hotel. Ventura is known publicly as Cassie, rising to fame in the early 2000s as a popular R&B singer.

In the video, Combs is seen running through the hallway, holding a towel around his waist, determined to catch up to Ventura as she attempts to leave the hotel.

He then throws Ventura to the ground, and kicks her, before picking up the two bags she dropped as she hit the floor. He kicks her again, then drags her along the ground.

When Combs walks away, Ventura stands and heads to the hotel phone. But he quickly returns, shoving his partner, before grabbing what appears to be a vase, and throwing it towards her.

It's harrowing viewing, and should be done with caution, particularly for anyone who has experienced violence, abuse or related trauma. You can view the video here.

The video's release comes a year after Ventura accused Diddy of coercion, physical abuse and rape. No doubt, she was disbelieved by many. Around the same time, several other civil lawsuits characterised him as a violent sexual predator who used alcohol and drugs to subdue his victims, with his homes being raided this year by federal agents.

Of the allegations, Combs said: "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

Would the world be watching this video if the perpetrator wasn't a world-famous rap mogul? Probably not.

It's an extraordinarily difficult video to watch. Because what we're watching is a woman, attempting to flee to safety, before the man she's running from chases and catches her.

We see Comb's rage, his determination to reach Ventura as he runs with visible purpose, not even bothering to dress.

We can see the violence. In the throw. In the kicks. In Ventura being dragged along the floor.

We can see the pain.

We want to look away. But we must not look away from the truth. Because this video reminds us that domestic violence is more than just a political problem or a women's issue.

This video reminds us that 'violence against women' and 'coercive control' and 'wife beater' and 'family violence' are more than just words. In a country where one woman is being murdered every four days — where male violence and domestic abuse are discussed daily, but both continue to take place at alarming rates — we risk becoming desensitised.

We risk becoming desensitised to what life is like for hundreds of thousands of women around the world, around the country, and in our neighbourhoods.

"Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light," Ventura's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, said in a statement.

"The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behaviour of Mr Combs."

Cassie Ventura pictured in 2018. Image: Getty.

According to CNN, the incident happened in 2016, per Ventura's complaint.

Ventura claimed she left the hotel room when Combs passed out following heavy drinking. The rapper had punched her in the face, leaving her with a black eye.

Via the complaint, Ventura said she took a taxi to her apartment, but returned shortly after, fearing further enraging Combs. She said she intended to apologise to him.

"When she returned, hotel security staff urged her to get back into a cab and go to her apartment, suggesting that they had seen the security footage showing Mr Combs beating Ms Ventura and throwing glass at her in the hotel hallway," the complaint says.

On Sunday US time, Combs addressed the harrowing footage, saying, "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Combs said in a video shared on his Instagram. "I was f**ked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behaviour on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

He continued: "I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy, go into rehab. Had to ask God for His mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

Combs did not mention Ventura by name, and she is yet to address the footage.

Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, shared a "letter to women and children" on his Instagram on Saturday, referencing the pain his wife went through.

"[I} wrote this a while back but the words ring true not just today but every day. I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that's safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals. To the women and children, you're not alone, and you are heard," he captioned the post.

Ventura was just 19 when she met Combs, who was 37.

The lawsuit, which included other allegations including sexual assault, was settled out of court, though Comb's lawyer, Ben Brafman said that decision was "in no way an admission of wrongdoing".

Since November, Combs has faced five other civil lawsuits accusing him of a range of sexual misconduct and other illegal activity. He has denied the allegations, and the cases remain active.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Mamamia is a charity partner of RizeUp Australia, a national organisation that helps women, children and families move on after the devastation of domestic and family violence. Their mission is to deliver life-changing and practical support to these families when they need it most. If you would like to support their mission you can donate here.

This story was originally published on May 18, 2024, and has since been updated with new information.

Feature Image: Getty