Did Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde break up? An investigation.

Another day, another Don't Worry Darling rumour/conspiracy/spitting video.

No, I joke. There is not another spitting video - at least at this stage. Honestly, at this point, we can't rule out anything from happening down the line. This movie still has weeks of promo left.

The latest story doing the rounds is less spit, more... spite. Maybe.

(If you're feeling out of the loop, we've got a full roundup of all the drama here.)

Following the film's Venice Film Festival outing, after we all decided whether we were 'camp spit' or 'camp no spit', another narrative emerged, about the state of the relationship between the film's director Olivia Wilde and one of its stars, Harry Styles.

ICYMI, the pair have been dating for around 18 months to two years (we don't know for sure when it all... began), after meeting on the set of the film. They have not even officially announced a relationship, let alone whether it's now over, but that hasn't stopped people wondering if their actions at the premiere point to them being dunzo.

I'm going to be logical and say I think it's wishful thinking in the minds of many who have painted Wilde as a villain from the moment her and Styles were first seen holding hands in January 2021 paparazzi pics.

But look, let's lay it all out, and you can draw your own conclusions.

The lack of interaction between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles.

This seems to be the biggest 'proof' break-up truthers are leaning on.

Throughout the day's publicity - from the photo call, to the press conference, to the red carpet and finally, the screening - there was barely a hint of interaction between Wilde or Styles, who arrived to each event separately.

In fact, it seemed almost comical how much they were attempting to avoid being near each other:

Gemma Chan and Chris Pine thinking this is cool and normal. Image: Getty.

Sydney Chandler is taking one for the team here. Image: Getty.

No seriously, someone give Chris Pine a raise. He's really doing the most. Image: Getty.

Then there are the videos, which show the painfully awkward way in which these moments above came together, with the cast being directed into line:

Someone needs to check on this film's supporting cast, especially Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Sydney Chandler. They've really been carrying this mess on their backs.

To the fair, that is a pretty unusual way to act around your longtime partner.

But this has never been a standard Hollywood relationship, so it may have been the planned approach.

Styles refuses to acknowledge any relationship fully (and this is mostly, I believe, wrapped up in the absolute madness of fandom that surrounds him) so the idea of him being cutesy on a red carpet feels unlikely.

He's never been 'officially' photographed with a partner until this moment either (even if Chan or Pine were... consistently in the middle of them).

Plus, both he and Wilde have spoken about keeping their private lives private - with Styles eluding in a recent Rolling Stone cover story that he was hyperaware that anytime he dated something, they would face scrutiny others in relationships never would.

"Can you imagine going on a second date with someone and being like, 'OK, there's this corner of the thing, and they're going to say this, and it's going to be really crazy, and they're going to be really mean, and it's not real.… But anyway, what do you want to eat?'" he said.

As the dust as settled, videos have also emerged showing the Styles and Wilde did interact.

So the rumour that they totally ignored each other is... false.

They're not exactly... major moments, but they're still moments none-the-less:

I'M JUST SAYING. Image: Twitter.

A UK news video claiming the relationship has ended.

Let me present alleged proof number two:

The UK reporter states, of the tension at the Don't Worry Darling press conference: "Harry and Olivia actually dated throughout filming, although that relationship has ended."

She says it with no hesitation, but also no sources or receipts.

Many fans have latched onto this video, sharing various versions around the internet with various levels of... glee.

I mean, breaking your split via the UK's version of Today Extra would truly be something. Or maybe the reporter just got her wires crossed. Who can know for sure!

The Deuxmoi rumours.

Of course, it's not a celebrity gossip moment without input from infamous blind item account Deuxmoi.

And well, here's what they've shared:

Image: Instagram.

The 'Shia video' is in reference to a video that leaked of Wilde trying to convince Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast in Styles' role, to stay on the movie. Once again, full rundown on that situation here, for anyone who needs to catch up.

The implications of these messages is that, if Wilde and Styles aren't officially broken up yet, they're definitely on the rocks.

Deuxmoi's accuracy is hit or miss. All of its information comes from anonymous sources, and Deuxmoi has said it does not fact check the claims it shares. The account has broken a bunch of celeb news, but also shares such stories as 'Joe Biden spotted in DC' and is regularly punk'd by fan accounts writing fanfiction. So, ya know, take this with a grain of salt.

In fact, maybe take this entire thing with a grain of salt.

At this point, only an eight-part prestige HBO drama about the making of this film can unravel WTF is going on with this damn movie and its cast.

Feature image: Twitter.