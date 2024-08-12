'I roasted my husband in my wedding speech. 12 years later, it's not quite so funny.'

Almost 12 years ago I gave a wedding speech to end all wedding speeches. It was funny; it had some emotion. But mainly it was funny. And all at the expense of the groom of the day—my husband. He joked afterwards that it was meant to be a wedding speech, not a roasting. I responded that it was only because he had provided me with so much material.

Lately, I've been thinking about that wedding speech quite a bit. In it I jokingly (but lovingly) went through a list of traits I always thought the man of my dreams would have and how the man of my reality stacked up. (Spoiler alert: the 'man of my dreams' would never have worked out.)

You see, my husband has always been the provider of good material for stories. He's a funny, friendly guy. And he often ends up in random situations that I would never find myself in.

Like the time he booked us tickets to a live comedy show performed entirely in Greek—we don't speak Greek. The multiple times we had issues at the airport—including when he tried to board a flight (having got all the way through security) for a flight that didn't leave until exactly 12 hours later. The numerous times I've had to pick him up from a train station because he got on the wrong line. The many occasions he got lost. Or the one time he left our four-month-old baby alone in the house because he'd forgotten we had more than one child—until the first child asked where the second was.

If something random is going to happen, it's going to happen to my husband. He's often late. He has a very high tolerance for risk. He still struggles to remember the birthdays of our 12a nd 10-year-olds. He is forever getting things out and not putting them away. And he starts DIY projects at the most inopportune times—like the day we're flying to visit relatives.

And the reason I've been thinking about that wedding speech lately? Because, in it, I literally verbalised a checklist for ADHD. Many of the funny, quirky traits that make my husband who he is are, in fact, characteristics of ADHD.

Diagnosis of ADHD in adults in Australia is on the rise. And many adults are being diagnosed as a result of their children. The probing questions of my son's paediatrician led us on a journey that has now resulted in three out of four of our family being diagnosed with ADHD.

Yes—my husband gets lost easily, but that's probably a result of his working memory and his struggle to focus on things that don't interest him.

Starting DIY projects when we're meant to be packing for a trip—again, likely to be because constructing a pergola is of more interest to him than packing. Focusing on the DIY project for weeks on end—his hyper-focus has probably kicked in. Then struggling to complete the final stages—his hyper-focus has already shifted to something else.

Booking tickets to a Greek comedian, arriving at the airport at the wrong time, getting on the wrong train—all likely to be a result of struggles with attention.

After over a decade of living together, two kids and the pressures of life, some of those quirky traits I mentioned in my wedding speech are not as endearing as they once were.

Which is why it's fortunate my husband was able to find a psychiatrist to officially diagnose him with ADHD. Because with the diagnosis has come understanding.

It has given me an understanding of why my husband struggles with day-to-day tasks that come naturally to me and enabled us to work out where he needs extra support. It allows him to understand what both his children are going through and articulate that to me. And it has given him a new understanding of so many of his life experiences.

Of course, that doesn't mean everything is smooth sailing in our household now. It's most definitely not. As others who've been diagnosed with ADHD later in life will know, there can be frustration, anger and depression around missed opportunities and potential, and day-to-day life struggles.

But, as they say, knowledge is power. And just knowing why my husband does many of the things he does, really is helping us as we navigate this phase of our lives.

The author of this story is known to Mamamia but has remained anonymous for privacy reasons.

