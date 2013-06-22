News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

friendship

Devastated they've axed Bananas in Pyjamas? This will cheer you up ...

ADVERTISEMENT

Since ABC confirmed it has ceased production of Bananas in Pyjamas we've been bereft. How could this happen, just one month before B1 and B2 turn 21?

But here's something that will cheer us all up!

Following hot on the heels of Baby Mugging, Mommy Shorts has come up with Babies in Bananas.

It's just a bit cute ... OK, a lot ...

Mommy Shorts Facebook fan Holly Paz gave the idea to the website. Here's how to do it.

1. Find your baby

2. Find a banana

3. Peel and eat the banana until you get to about halfway down

4. Hold the banana in between the camera and your baby so the bottom of the banana blocks your baby's body, making it look like they are coming out of the banana

5. Take a picture and send it and post it on the Mommy Shorts Facebook Fanpage.

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended