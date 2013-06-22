Devastated they've axed Bananas in Pyjamas? This will cheer you up ...

Since ABC confirmed it has ceased production of Bananas in Pyjamas we've been bereft. How could this happen, just one month before B1 and B2 turn 21?

But here's something that will cheer us all up!

Following hot on the heels of Baby Mugging, Mommy Shorts has come up with Babies in Bananas.

It's just a bit cute ... OK, a lot ...

Mommy Shorts Facebook fan Holly Paz gave the idea to the website. Here's how to do it.

1. Find your baby

2. Find a banana

3. Peel and eat the banana until you get to about halfway down

4. Hold the banana in between the camera and your baby so the bottom of the banana blocks your baby's body, making it look like they are coming out of the banana

5. Take a picture and send it and post it on the Mommy Shorts Facebook Fanpage.