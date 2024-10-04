'Is this $23 foundation really better than this cult $86 one? I put it to the test.'

Mamamia's Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won't find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Beauty Editor trials the viral Designer Brands foundation.

There's truly nothing quite as good as scoring a new Holy Grail foundation from the chemist. Even better? When it performs just as well as the expensive stuff. Because you know what? Sometimes you really don't want to fork out over $100 for something you're going to wash off your face at the end of every day. Especially when there are some just-as-good alternatives that are slinking around the beauty streets.

And guess what? We might've just found your newest fave.

Because there's been a certain formula that's doing the rounds on the internet for being affordable and very bloody good. In fact, people are saying it's a dupe of the popular NARS Light Reflective Foundation, only for a fraction of the price.

For example, model and beauty lover Jess Rae King, who recently popped by You Beauty podcast (you can listen to the episode here), shared it was her go-to foundation after receiving a wave of inquiries about her luminous base.

"Would you believe me if I told you this makeup look was applied with a $22.99 foundation?!?!" she said on Instagram. "At that price point and quality, it's hard to beat," she added.

GIMMIE.

It's called Designer Brands Luminous Hydrating Foundation and you can pick it up at the chemist, Adore Beauty or online for a very attractive $23.

So, is this formula all that it's hyped up to be?

I put it to the test against some of my spendier foundations. Here are my honest thoughts.

What is Designer Brands Luminous Hydrating Foundation?

Designer Brands Luminous Hydrating Foundation is a medium-to-full coverage, gel-like formula that promises to even skin tone and helps minimise the appearance of niggling concerns like spots and discolouration.

With ingredients like hyaluronic acid, it's one of those skincare x makeup hybrid formulations that offer instant and lasting hydration. For this reason, it's supposed to be great for dry and sensitive skin types. (Me!). Along with hyaluronic acid, the foundation also contains antioxidants like aloe vera to soothe and nourish the skin, as well as vitamins A, C, and E to create a brighter and even skin tone.

It comes in a sleek frosted glass pump bottle with a lid, feels weighty and looks pretty similar to some of the other expensive formulas on the market.

It's available in 12 different shades.

Here's what it looks like in case you're also completely overstimulated by the burgeoning, loud and very cramped aisles:

undefined

Boasting an impressive 4.5 stars on Adore Beauty, one person wrote: "This foundation is great coverage and has a really nice finish. It competes with some of the more expensive brands."

Another said: "Lovely luminous foundation great coverage and beautiful finish but needs more colour shades but I highly recommend."

"When they say luminous they mean it, I love the 'lit from within' look this foundation gives me. So beautiful," said someone else.

How did you go with it?

I was really keen to give this a proper whirl because my colleague Leigh Campbell is also a fan of the formula and just so happens to have a very good eye for good products.

In fact, in this article: she said: "A medium coverage with a dewy finish, this liquid foundation rivals one of the very famous expensive 'fashion house' versions. When I use this guy, I apply it with my fingers and then finish blending with a damp beauty sponge."

Told you everyone's talking about it.

I tried the shade 'Classic Ivory'. Here is what it looks like swatched on my hand:

undefined

Below, I put the DB formula on one side of my face, with a high-end formula (I'm not naming names!) on the other.

Can you tell which is which?!

undefined

For those playing along at home, the DB is on the left…

Surprised? Looks and feels verryyyy similar.

Anyway, I applied a full face of makeup using this foundation during the week, with a full day of events and podcasting. I found it lovely and lightweight and easy to blend, and it certainly has a luminous 'dew' factor to it, similar to not only the popular NARS formula but some other foundations currently on the market.

While I had to touch up the coverage around my nose and chin area around 2pm, I found that it lasted quite well and didn't experience any flakiness or dry patches (which happens frequently with my dry skin!).

undefined

My face remained glowy and fresh throughout the day and also didn't feel dry or uncomfy — it felt hydrated, but not greasy, oily or sticky. (There's nothing worse than a foundation that just feels like it's sitting on top of your skin like an oil slick).

I used a powder puff and pressed the TINIEST amount of translucent pwder on my forehead and under my eyes — but if you have oily skin, you might feel like you need a little more powder action to prevent movement and shine.

The verdict.

As someone who has tried a lot of high-end foundations, I have to say — this certainly gives 'em a run for their money. The formula feels way more expensive than it actually is.

It's just comfortable and easy to wear. While it's both hydrating and lightweight, it still offers the perfect amount of coverage and was able to tackle my spots and redness like a dream. I also like that it gives you that lovely luminous glow, without looking overly 'glittery' or too much for day-to-day, Approximately no one wants to go to meetings looking like the Tin Man.

It's not incredibly long-lasting, and I certainly had to touch up some patches during the day, however I was genuinely surprised at how it worked with my dry skin rather than against it. I would say that for those with combination or oily skin, this is a formula you'd definitely need to set down.

All in all, I totally understand the hype — and reckon it's pretty justified!

If you're looking for a dewy coverage but don't want to break the bank, I'd defineitly recommend trying this.

Have you tried the DB Luminous Foundation before? What's your go-to everyday foundation? Share your thoughts below.

Feature image: Supplied.