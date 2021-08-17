Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren try a lot of beauty products.

As the hosts of Mamamia's daily beauty podcast, You Beauty, their job involves trialling the latest beauty launches and sharing their honest recommendations with us each and every week.

During last week's episode, Kelly and Leigh were asked to answer a near-impossible question: "If you could only use three products for the rest of your lives, what would they be?"

Watch: Here's how you self care, according to your horoscope. Post continues after video.

Excluding sunscreen (because that's a given) and hair (because in this desert island scenario their hair would look flawless, obviously), the hosts shared their three ride-or-die products and we took notes, adding some of our favourite recommendations you can shop.

Keep your debit card close by...

Leigh Campbell's desert island products.

1. Multipurpose oil.

"This is mostly a necessity for the versatility - [you can use it] for the face but also for cuticles, body and through the hair," Leigh said.

2. Brow pencil.

Leigh explained that because of lockdown she's been wearing nothing but sunscreen on her face. So to make herself look a little more put together, she'll fill in her brows too.

"It's a bit more uniform," she said.

3. Powdered bronzer.

"It wakes up my complexion," Leigh said. "Even if I put bronzer on top of my skincare and sunscreen, it just makes me look a little more alive."

Listen to the whole You Beauty episode here. Post continues after audio.

Kelly McCarren's desert island products.

1. Multipurpose oil.

"Mine was also oil," Kelly said of her top must-have, before sharing her other go-to products.

2. A thick balm.

"Because of all this oil, I'm going to need a thick balm - pawpaw or Lanolips - because it's so multipurpose," she said.

"I can use it through my brows, to highlight my cheekbones, on my elbows and on my lips."

3. Drying lotion.

And lastly: "Probably Mr Mario. If I get a pimple I don't want it to turn into an infection," Kelly said.

If you could only use three beauty products for the rest of your life, what would they be? Tell us in the comments!

Feature image: Instagram/@kelly_mccarren and Mamamia.