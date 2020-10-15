Sunscreen, serums and a single eyelash curler: 20 women share their desert island beauty product.

When it comes to picking favourite beauty products, it's kind of a hard ask. It's like picking your favourite child, but harder (kidding).

But in all seriousness, how is it possible to pick one favourite beauty product?

Well, we asked 20 women to do exactly that.

This week, we spoke to our friends in the You Beauty Facebook group to hear what product they would take to a desert island if they had to only pick one. And my goodness, the answers really varied.

Some women were more practical with their responses, while others shared the one product that they just can't live without.

So without further ado, here are 20 women's desert island beauty product.

"On a desert island, it’s just the one thing I can’t imagine being without. I’m kinda addicted to this stuff." - Nicole.

Biologique Recherche Lotion P50W, price on request.

"My skin looks dull without it." - Erna.

"It’s got such a beautiful light texture. It sinks in and doesn’t leave a white smudge. It’s got skincare ingredients too, so I often just use it solo! I’ve got a Clean Screen waiting in the wings as well, but I’ve only heard good things about all the formulations. I figure if you’re going to be on a deserted island, sun protection is probably my most needed product! (My skin is like a potato - white and doughy)." - Natalie.

"To get rid of the sunscreen." - Emma.

"It's really, really good. The trick is, as Leigh Campbell always says, to apply it to damp skin. Feels way more hydrating than a moisturiser. When I'm at home I'll just low key apply it like 14 times a day." - Jessie.

"I really should say sunscreen, but also want to say this because it has many uses! I use it as a lip balm, for chafe (both as a preventative and to soothe if I forget to use it as a preventative), for those little cracks I get around my cuticles, it’s all natural so I also use it on my baby, like when she gets chafe from drooling from teething and I use it to moisturise my body. I find it a bit too heavy for the face but I have used it in a pinch!" - Kirby.

"It’s SPF 50, super moisturising and is versatile and can be used on the face and body (it can be used as a primer too but I guess I won’t have makeup). It also has the most lovely slightest scent." - Lou.

"Giant bottle of this dry shampoo. And it's tropical so, on theme." - Katie.

"IT Cosmetics CC Cream because it makes my skin look so even and glowy. When your skin looks good, you don't need to worry about anything else. Plus, it SPF 50!" - Talia.

"I've re-ordered this three times now, as well as their moisturiser and toner, because I absolutely love it. I have oily skin and this has never broke me out or irritated my skin, unlike products from other brands. I would bathe my body in this stuff if I could. It's the best feeling when you find products that actually work for you." - Billi.

"I'm basic. I love this. It's so moisturising! It just improves the texture/feel of your skin... nothing worse than feeling dry and tight and it just plumps it all up." - Jessie.

"To be honest, any oil but this is the only one I've repeat purchased. It also doesn't stay on top of your skin for ages like a lot of oils. So if you're like me and go to bed at 8.15pm but do your skincare at 8.13pm, it doesn't destroy your pillowcases." - Genevieve.

"I'd bring this because I find it so moisturising at night and my skin would no doubt be dry as hell on an island." - Brielle.

Image: Cetaphil.

"Hands down this oil. It's my favourite because it's designed for all skin types (even oily people like me) and hydrates. It doesn't add too much oil, clog my pores or make me breakout. It's the perfect year-round oil." - Charlie.

"My skin loves it. It’s hydrating and helps soothe nasty outbreaks." - Despina.

"It literally does EVERYTHING. Face moisturiser, body moisturiser, helps with burns or cuts, lip balm. You name it." - Lily.

"This is the best body sunscreen I've ever used and if they ever discontinue it I think I'd have a nervous breakdown. It smells amazing like tropical flowers and rubs in perfectly. I literally have 10 bottles stashed around the place in various bags, my car, my desk drawer etc." - Caitlin.

"It makes me look alive."- Tamara.

"No matter what is going on with my skin this seems to help it - it's super hydrating and also helps with I get random pimples and makes my skin... dewy and... plump? And you only need one pump... but sometimes I like two." - Andi.

"I swear I live for curled lashes." - Julia.

Image: Mecca.

Feature image: Instagram/@meccacosmetica and @gotoskincare