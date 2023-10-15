Denise Richards and her daughter are collabing on OnlyFans (again). Here's what you need to know.

There are a lot of celebrity moments that weren't on our bingo cards for 2023.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce announcement was one of these things. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian continuing to feud over a wedding from 14 months ago was another incident we didn't plan for.

But Denise Richards irking fans for collaborating with her daughter on OnlyFans? That was a reality nobody saw coming this year — or, any time... ever.

Denise Richards and Sami Sheen. Image: Instagram @sammisheen.

Mostly because it's... not the first time it's happened. Earlier this week, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made headlines by teasing another collab with her daughter, Sami Sheen, on the NSFW website.

"Should my mini me @samisheen and I do another collab?" she asked her subscribers.

The post didn't sit well with some subscribers, who circulated the pay-walled post.

Image: Reddit.

Richards and Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen are both parents to Sami, who created her OnlyFans page in 2022.

A source told PEOPLE the 19-year-old is making around $127,000 a month.

"Sami has 4,000 followers. So she's making $80,000 [USD] a month doing almost nothing and barely showing anything. She's just teasing the audience," the insider said.

Sami and her mother posed together back in June 2022 and at the time, Richards defended the pictures.

"I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old daughter has," she wrote on social media. "And I also can’t be judgemental of her choices. I did Wild Things and Playboy; quite frankly her father shouldn’t be [judgemental either]."

Not long after, the actor made her own page on the adult website, where she charges around $39 a month to access her uploads, or aproximately $106 for a three-month bundle.

According to reports, neither Richards nor her daughter share explicit photos or videos online.

"[Denise] doesn't do anything that risqué either, but she has 100,000 followers and makes $2 million [USD] a month doing it," a source told PEOPLE.

The insider added the actor knows it's "really hard to control" her children once they turn 18.

"Denise says she wants to support her daughter. She believes that when they turn 18, it's really hard to control what they do. You can only advise them. And Denise realises she did Playboy herself – OnlyFans is just the modern version of that."

Sheen previously denounced his daughter's decision to create an account on the platform, which is commonly used for sharing adult content.

"I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," he told E! News.

"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen. Image: Getty.

In response to her ex-husband's comments, Richards shared that their daughter's decision to have an account on the platform isn't "based on whose house she lives in".

"All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment," the actor said. "But she makes her own choices."

Later, Sheen reneged on his initial statement, telling US Weekly, "Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed.

"Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly."

As for the judgement Sami faces online? She's not shy in telling people the facts.

In one video on TikTok, she responded to a comment from a user who judged for deciding to "choose porn".

"I am not a porn star and I don’t meet up with people [from OnlyFans]," Sami replied. "I don’t film myself having sex. I don’t do that."

Sheen and Richards were married for four years, until their split in 2006, and co-parent daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, after a nasty split and custody battle.

Feature Image: OnlyFans/Instagram @samisheen.