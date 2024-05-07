Demi Lovato is back at the Met Gala for the first time in eight years.

The singer arrived on the green carpet wearing a silver Prabal Gurung gown for the theme "The Garden of Time".

Lovato's return to the Met Gala is a first since her debut in 2016 — which in 2018, she told Billboard was a "terrible experience".

"This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around," she told the publication. "It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink."

Lovato ended up making an abrupt exit, saying the unnamed celebrity caused her to leave and go straight to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

"I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on — millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting," she said.

"I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala — fake and sucking the fashion industry’s d*ck."

At the time, fans speculated that it was Nicki Minaj who had beef with the singer after Lovato uploaded a photo of Minaj giving her the side-eye, with the caption: "This picture pretty much summed up my first and probably last Met."





Image: Instagram/Getty.

Lovato's public battle with addiction started in 2010, when she announced to fans she had checked into a rehab clinic after punching a backup dancer while on tour with the Jonas Brothers.

In 2011, she checked herself into a sober living house, where she stayed for almost a year.

Lovato has released three documentaries discussing addiction, heartbreak and disordered eating, most recently, opening up about her 2018 heroin overdose in Dancing With The Devil.

