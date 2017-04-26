A detail in Demi Lovato's latest Instagram selfie has her fans furious.

Eating disorder survivor Demi Lovato has outraged and disappointed fans by spruiking a diet drink in a recent selfie.

The former Disney star has been open about her recovery from bulimia and other mental health issues and has become an advocate for those with similar struggles.

Which is why so many fans found it shocking the 24-year-old would post a sponsored Instagram snap promoting a detox tea.

Lovato explained her year was about “#selflove” and “truly taking care of [herself]”, adding that she was undergoing a 30-day “detox challenge” to “get rid of toxins” and bloating.

“I’m on Day 7 right now & it’s so easy! I just drink their tea every single day in my favourite purple tumbler,” she wrote before offering a promo code to fans who want a discount on their drink order.

“I want all of you to do the challenge with me!”

The fact this was a shameless advertising of a questionable product isn’t what has fans so irate; celebrities do that all the time. (Just ask the Kardashians.)

It’s that Lovato herself has acknowledged the slippery slope she found herself on while taking laxatives, and as a role model to many young girls, should understand the power of the potentially dangerous message she’s sending.

Listen: Bec Sparrow talks about her relationship with food. (Post continues…)



The singer explained how her eating disorder developed in an interview with People magazine in 2011, when she was then aged 18. At the time she was also struggling with substance-abuse.

“When I was about 15, I was only eating two meals a week, but I wasn’t losing any more weight because my body adjusted to that,” she told the magazine.

“So I tried new things: laxatives, fasts – nothing was working.

“I decided maybe I should start throwing up. At my worst, I was doing it five times a day. I threw up so hard and so much, it was just blood in the toilet.”

Yes, in her own words she described how laxatives and fasts later led to her developing an eating disorder – and now she’s peddling one of them as “self love”. The irony was not lost on fans.

“How is laxative tea self love?” one commenter wrote, slamming her actions as irresponsible.

“This has nothing to do with body positivity, and you should know better having recovered from an ED yourself.”

“Many people with EDs follow you and you’re encouraging them to take rubbish like this that will worsen their condition.”

Others echoed these thoughts.

“She says she’s promoting ‘self love’ when in reality she’s promoting laxatives and diet culture,” commented one.

“A lot of people follow her due to her fight with ED and look to her as a role model for recovery, she CANNOT be allowed to get away with this.”

One fellow disillusioned fan wrote, “I totally loved you and thought you were the last positive role model. Not anymore.”

“This is so disappointing on so many levels, Demi :( will you do ANYTHING for money???”

Lovato hasn’t responded to the criticism, but has posted two other bikini snaps, as well as another telling photo of herself at an event for being named among TIME’s 100 Most Influential People.

The actress was included for her advocacy and speaking out about mental health, addiction, eating disorders and body image.

For help and support for eating disorders, contact the Butterfly Foundation’s National Support line and online service on 1800 ED HOPE (1800 33 4673).