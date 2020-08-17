News
In 2018, Delta Goodrem woke up from surgery without the ability to control her voice.

In mid-July, Australian singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem shared a single from her sixth album. 

In a press release at the time she wrote, "'﻿Paralyzed' is a narrative of when your whole world stops and has to be reset". 

While the description alluded to a struggle in Delta's life, it didn't go into detail. Many might have assumed she was talking about her battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma at the age of just 18. 

But on Sunday night, the 35-year-old shared what she's been living with for the past nearly two years in an emotional and intimate six-minute video on her Instagram. 

"I share this with you as an artist sharing where the poetry in this song comes from, and as a human who deeply feels and understands that everyone has their own story and their own challenges.

"You never know what someone is going through in life. In 2020 everyone has a story and is going through something... a reset. Ask people around you even the strong ones if they are okay. Be kind, be patient, stay strong and be positive," she said. 

Feature image: Instagram @deltagoodrem﻿

