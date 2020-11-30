Reading nooks and edible gardens: 6 easy ways to make over your deck in one day.

It's one of the most utilised areas of the home, but the deck is often starved of attention the moment we suddenly get the urge to give our homes a bit of a makeover.

The task looks huge, but it actually isn't.

In fact, breathing new life into your timber deck is as easy as throwing a few snags on the barbecue. A quick and easy deck makeover will transform your outdoors and add valuable living space – and with the temperature rising, the drinks chilling and the festive season looming, there’s nowhere else you’d rather be this summer.

Here are six easy things you can do in a day:

1. Coat your deck Part 1: The preparation.

Give your deck a fresh start by using a mix of Cabot’s Deck Clean and water in a Deck Hand Bucket (it’s multi-use and exactly what you need to accommodate decking cleaners or applications). Deck Clean is a helpful preparation product that tidies up weathered and soiled timber. We're all for getting rid of that dirt, aren't we?

Grab a Cabot’s Deck Prep scrubbing broom to scrub away the degraded and grey timber fibres and dirt, which allows for a smoother finish when you apply your decking oil (see tip #2). For personalised advice for your deck, make sure to message the Cabot’s Project Assistant (you can find it on the Cabot’s website) and click on “Find Products for Decking’ or message the Cabot’s Project Support Crew.

If you're ever in doubt - or a novice like me - just have a look at Cabot’s how-to videos for easy guides or the reassurance you’re on the right track. Here's one:

2. Coat your deck Part 2: The oiling.

If your deck is small, it'll be even faster. Image: Getty.

So, I didn’t realise I should treat my timber deck much like my skin and that a slather of oil would do wonders for dryness. Always learning!

Apply Cabot’s Aquadeck liberally to the entire length of around two or three boards at a time, using Cabot’s Deck Coat lambswool applicator. Aquadeck is a water-based decking oil, so will upgrade the look of your timber without drastically changing the colour. It lasts twice as long as oil-based decking coatings, providing UV protection and water resistance, creating a protective barrier to help reduce water penetration and minimise cracking and splitting. Oh, it's dirt and mould resistant too (thank goodness for that).

If your deck is exposed to heavy traffic and the elements, a second coat is a good idea for extra durability. Does that sound like a lot of work? Well, it's not. The decking oil has a speedy one-hour recoat time so you can finish your decking project in a day.

Make sure you wash your tools for next time and wait at least eight hours before replacing the outdoor furniture.

Well done! That deck of yours is really looking spiffy – you can now get back to relaxing on it.

3. Two words: reading nook.

A cosy reading nook. Image: Getty.

With the leaves blowing in the breeze and the birds chirping, it's easy to be transported to another time or place via the pages of a good book. Set up a cosy and comfortable reading area on your deck with outdoor bean bag chairs, a shady canopy overhead or even a free-standing hammock.

It will provide an inviting place to lay low for a while and lure you outside when you’ve been holed up indoors over winter – and is a quiet hideaway away from the kids. A low side table is next on the shopping list and just waiting to prop up your morning coffee or ice-cold drink. Paradise (quite literally) on your doorstep.

4. An edible garden.

A vertical herb garden is great for both space and decor. Image: Getty

Herbs, leafy greens, tomatoes and strawberries are easy growers and not only serve a purpose (imagine all the money you’d save on coriander if you didn’t have to buy it each week?) but also add a lot of green appeal to a built space.

Whether you decide to fill a clear wall with a vertical herb garden, fill rail planters along the deck’s edge or plant into pretty pots, your herbs will be within easy reach and provide the tasty toppers on salads for your weekend barbie.

Herbs are some of the best plants to provide bees with valuable nectar and pollen all through the year, too.

5. It's all in the styling.

Candles and lanterns can make all the difference. Image: Getty.

Just a few choice items can make your deck space feel completely different.

If you're going for an 'endless summer' vibe, select a big shady brolly, squishy cushions and a potted palm, and you have your own tropical island oasis. Paint your outdoor furniture in a vivid shade to match the mood and add an inflatable splash pool to dip your feet when the heat hits.

If you use your deck more in the evenings, you might also want to add some lights, candles or lanterns. Plain festoon lights criss-crossed above your decking give off that instant boho festival look, working for every celebration and occasion.

When the party is over, use Cabot’s Deck Wash. The maintenance wash helps remove dirt, dust, spills and bird droppings so you’re ready again for your next social gathering.

6. Fast-growing plants.

Create privacy from neighbours by choosing some fast-growing plants to line the perimeter of your deck. Thicker shrubs or hedge trees will also provide some protection on windy days and work as a lush noise barrier.

Vines planted along the railing or over a pergola can be manipulated to twist and grow into lush ‘wall’ or ‘roof’ for your deck, increasing privacy and shade.

What else would you recommend? Let us know below.

Feature image: Getty.