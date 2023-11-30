'I need it.' The Mamamia team share the 13 items they're eyeing off this month.

Christmas is right around the corner, so you already know I’m writing out my wishlist and preparing my shopping cart.

Not that I need an excuse – shopping is my favourite pastime after all.

Every time the festive season rolls around, I like to indulge and treat myself by buying something that I’ve been eyeing off for a while.

And sure, there’s a lot of things that I’ve been desperately wanting to get my hands on, but when I reflected back, I was constantly reminded of all the times I've admired the crème de la crème of home appliances: The KitchenAid from JB Hi-Fi.

The classic trademark design, the heavy duty materials and of course, the fact that I could tell people that I’m a proud owner of a KitchenAid were all screaming out at me when I first laid eyes on it.

That was when I knew two things:

1. Basmah, you’re officially turning into your mother.

2. You need a KitchenAid.

I can already see it becoming a family heirloom. Too much? Okay, I’ll slow down.

While it’s definitely an investment, I just know I’m going to get so much use out of it. I enjoy baking, especially when my niece and nephews are over, and beating buttercream by hand is… not something I want anyone to suffer through.

I’ve seen first hand how quickly the KitchenAid gets the job done, so not only is it going to look gorgeous on my kitchen counter, but it’s also going to save me so much time.

Anyway, because I’m nosey, I decided to ask the Mamamia team what they’re eyeing off this month, and boy did they deliver.

From clothes to bags, to home appliances, here is everything we’re planning on buying in the month of December.

Image: JB Hi-Fi.

“I’m going to come out and say it. I am tired of chopping up my vegetables by hand. It’s 2023 and I deserve a high-tech food processor that does the job for me. This one by KitchenAid not only looks sleek, but it chops, shreds, slices, dices kneads and mixes.

Now, take a second to admire this stand mixer. Is it not a work of art!? I firmly believe that every household should own a stand mixer, and nothing beats the KitchenAid. Whether you’re buying it as a gift or for yourself (like I am hehe), this appliance is the perfect companion for backing with kids or holiday cooking. It also comes with all the accessories including a flex edge beater, pastry beater, dough hook, wire whip and pouring shield.” – Basmah Qazi, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Crocs.

“I have succumbed. It is all over for me. I need these on my feet, pronto.” – Alix Nicholson, Weekend Editor.

Image: Bydee.

“This is so random, but I was at the beach on the weekend and this girl was wearing one of these swimsuits and I loved it. So I went up to her and asked where she got it from, and now I’m planning to get one too!” – Isabella Ross, Senior News Writer.

Image: Alana Marie.

“These earrings are so beautiful. I have another pair of hoops from Alana Maria and after a year, they are still in perfect condition. I’m now eyeing off this pair.” – Shannen Findlay, Content Producer.

Image: EauBags.

“I got an ad on Instagram for this small, Australian brand. I'd never heard of them before but a few influencers who are much cooler and more stylish than me follow them. I'm eyeing off one of the Errands bags as an everyday carryall.” – Morgan Danger, Partner Strategy Executive.

Image: Sportsgirl.

“Sportsgirl is having a m-o-m-e-n-t! I got the cutest hot pink printed top and pants set, and it's all I plan to wear when I go out this party season!” – Alix Nicholson, Weekend Editor.

Image: The Iconic.

“This cap. The adjustable strap of mine broke recently (very sad) and so I need a new one. And I figure this colour will go with a lot.” – Isabella Ross, Senior News Writer.

Image: GANNI.

“I rarely let myself buy expensive investment pieces, unless I know I'll love it with all my might for the rest of my life. These ticked that box. I have sneakers, I have boots, but I don't have anything in between... meaning there’s not only a want for these incredible shoes, there's also a need (at least that's what I'm telling myself). Before I buy them I'm making myself sign a contract that they'll still be with me when I'm 60 yrs old.” – Olivia James, Social Media Producer.

Image: Chef's Hat.

“I don't know what it is about these can-shaped glasses, but they make any drink look elegant and I just know it will taste better out of this. I want them for my daily can of coke, cocktails and iced coffees.” – Kate Breytenbach, Brand Partnerships Executive.

Image: DISSH.

“This skirt is the epitome of elegance. The length is so flattering and combined with the oyster shade, it’s nothing short of ethereal. I also think this would be a stunning addition to any capsule wardrobe. It can be dressed up or down and withstand the test of time.” – Isabelle Dolphin, Social Media Producer.

Image: Saint Valentine.

“This earring set by Saint Valentine, because they're understated, glam and chic – perfect for party season!” – Alix Nicholson, Weekend Editor.

Feature Image: DISSH/Chef's Hat/JB Hi-Fi/GANNI/Sportsgirl/Saint Valentine/Mamamia.