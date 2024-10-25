The best death trope romances to watch when you need a good cry.

When the first trailer for Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield's new movie We Live In Time was released, I thought three things.

One, it's not the point but Florence Pugh looks good bald and I don't think I could say the same.

Two, Andrew Garfield remains the gold standard of internet boyfriends.

Three, death trope romance movies are so back.

What is a death-trope romance?

I'm glad you asked! A death-trope romance is a tear-inducing, earth-shattering romantic drama that you enter into fairly certain at least one of these lovers is not making it out alive.

Run time? Maybe like 90 to 110 minutes. In that time they need to have the most crushing meet-cute, face far too many obstacles for two hot and in-love people, and there either needs to be a beautiful reunion before tragedy OR an even-worse fate: the missed opportunity to make things right before one of them carks it.

Like what if the most devastating song by Taylor Swift was a movie that ended in death? That's the vibe.

Watch the trailer for We Live In Time.

It's been a while since we've had a good one, but you've got to admit they were all the rage for a while there. Who didn't weep while watching A Walk To Remember? Who didn't quote (in a cool and not at all cringe way) the 'okay' line from The Fault In Our Stars?

And since, for some sad reason, Aussies aren't getting to see We Live In Time until January 25th 2025 (three months following its premiere in London and America) we need to resort to taking our tears elsewhere.

Here are 11 of the best death-trope romance movies to watch right now.

A Walk To Remember

Image: Stan.

A classic right off the bat! They had no business showing this movie to teens around the globe, and yet here we are.

This film twists the cool popular boy meets nerdy but beautiful girl trope into something far worse, when Landon Carter (Shane West) falls for Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore) without knowing about her secret illness. Oh no, I wonder if that will become a problem!

Throw in the 2000s classic 'Dare You To Move' by Switchfoot, and you've got yourself one emotional rollercoaster.

A Walk To Remember is streaming on Stan.

Me Before You

Image: Prime Video.

Why would they do this to us? Like what is up, Jojo Moyes?

This adapted film is one of the very worst death-trope romances and is sure to leave you sobbing on the floor while someone routinely pokes you to check whether or not you're okay.

Louisa Clark (Emilia Clarke) accepts the job of being a caretaker of Will Traynor (Sam Claflin), a man who has paralysis. Her quiet life transforms as the two form a close bond and fall in love. 1000/10 crying experience, guaranteed.

Me Before You is streaming on Prime Video.

Romeo + Juliet

Image: Disney.

William Shakespeare really did his thing when he wrote this one. And so did Baz Luhrmann, when he adapted the most famous play in the world to become a tragic movie set in 1990s Miami.

But as the well-known tale goes, the rivalry between Verona Beach's two well-established families, the Capulets and the Montagues is no match for the love of their two young children Romeo (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Juliet (Claire Danes).

With an incredible '90s soundtrack, talented young stars, and the best Mercutio of any adaptation (played by Harrold Perrineau), this version of Romeo + Juliet will wreck you emotionally for 2-5 business days.

Romeo + Juliet is streaming on Disney+.

About Time

Image: Netflix.

Not so much a death trop romance, but About Time has romance and tragic death and British seaside cottages and whimsy. All the ingredients for an incredible cinematic experience.

Like all the men in his family, Tim Lake (Domnhall Gleeson) possesses the power to travel in time. With the advice of his father (Bill Nighy), he uses his unique power to pursue his delightful romantic interest, Mary (Rachel McAdams).

I watch this movie every single year on December 31 to remind myself that life is beautiful, fleeting, and worth crying about.

About Time is streaming on Netflix.

One Day

Image: Stan.

Not another sad British death trope romance. Yes! Indeed.

If you really want to drag out the pain, you can watch the Netflix series that was adapted from the same novel.

After meeting at university, Dexter (Jim Sturgess) and Emma (Anne Hathaway) decide to meet every year on July 15 and see where they stand in life… over the course of 20 sweet, heartbreaking, incredible years.

One Day is streaming on Stan, Binge and Foxtel.

The Fault In Our Stars

Image: Netflix.

Watching this movie will send me into a spiral, and yet I do it! Because what's not to love about two teenagers who find each other in the worst possible circumstances?

Teenager Hazel Grace's (Shailene Woodley) life changes when she meets Augustus Waters (Ansel Elgort) at a cancer support group. The two then embark on a life-changing journey that brings them even closer as they tick off bucket list items and face their fears together.

The Fault In Our Stars is streaming on Netflix.

Atonement

Image: Foxtel.

Arguably the most soul-crushing on this list, Atonement is a British period drama that I actually haven't watched since my first viewing because I couldn't do it a second time. Yet I am haunted by the narrative. Don't you hate that?

Briony (Saoirse Ronan), an aspiring writer, catches her elder sister Cecilia (Keira Knightley) in a passionate embrace with her lover, Robbie (James McAvoy). Jealous, she accuses Robbie of raping her cousin, a lie that changes the course of three lives.

Atonement is streaming on Foxtel Go.

Brokeback Mountain

Image: Netflix.

Genuinely one of the saddest films of all time, this drama introduces us to a forbidden love.

Ennis (Heath Ledger) and Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal) are two shepherds who begin an increasingly passionate love affair in 1963 Wyoming, but hiding the relationship from their wives proves agonising.

Brokeback Mountain is streaming on Netflix.

Moulin Rouge

Image: Disney.

I must say, you will do the ugliest ugly crying watching this one. But what a time you'll have on the journey as this stunning musical comes to life on screen.

Christian (Ewan McGregor), an English writer, travels to Paris to join the Bohemian revolution. He visits the city's biggest nightclub, Moulin Rouge, and falls in love with its star performer and courtesan, Satine (Nicole Kidman).

With modern songs woven throughout the extravagant musical, you'll be having so much fun… until you're not.

Moulin Rouge is streaming on Disney+ and Stan.

The Notebook

Image: Foxtel.

Oh dear god, it doesn't get much more sob-worthy than The Notebook. And it doesn't get much more iconic than that kiss in the rain. Swoon-worthy.

Noah (Ryan Gosling) falls in love with the wealthy and unattainable Allie (Rachel McAdams). As their summer romance blossoms, her family intervenes to keep them apart. A cruel intervention from her mother sees them fall out of contact for years, until their paths one day cross again.

The Notebook is streaming on Foxtel Go.

A Little Bit Of Heaven

Image: Stan.

If some of these got a little heavy for you, try the least intense and final film on our list: A Little Bit Of Heaven.

Starring Kate Hudson, the film follows Marley — a woman who cheerfully accepts her terminal illness and gets an apparition from God (Whoopi Goldberg) who grants her three wishes. She then starts a doomed romance with her doctor, Dr. Julian Goldstein (Gael García Bernal).

It's a bit on this side of sappy, but you'll have your little ugly cry nonetheless.

A Little Bit Of Heaven is streaming on Stan.

