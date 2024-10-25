The best death trope romances to watch when you need a good cry.

When the first trailer for Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield's new movie We Live In Time was released, I thought three things.

One, it's not the point but Florence Pugh looks good bald and I don't think I could say the same.

Two, Andrew Garfield remains the gold standard of internet boyfriends.

Three, death trope romance movies are so back.

What is a death-trope romance?

I'm glad you asked! A death-trope romance is a tear-inducing, earth-shattering romantic drama that you enter into fairly certain at least one of these lovers is not making it out alive.

Run time? Maybe like 90 to 110 minutes. In that time they need to have the most crushing meet-cute, face far too many obstacles for two hot and in-love people, and there either needs to be a beautiful reunion before tragedy OR an even-worse fate: the missed opportunity to make things right before one of them carks it.

Like what if the most devastating song by Taylor Swift was a movie that ended in death? That's the vibe.

