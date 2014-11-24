It's confirmed: This Block couple are set to return next season.

We bet you thought you’d never see these two again.

Deanne and Darren Jolly are set to return to The Block after taking home a mere $10,000 in the last season.

Deanne told the Herald Sun, “We kind of gathered ourselves and thought. ‘Let’s have another crack’, and this time hopefully have a more happier ending.”

Auction day on The Block last season ended with a bitter behind-the-scenes breakdown that saw Dee threatening to steal artworks and raid the winning apartments.

So basically, she took it well.

The sale of Deanne's apartment for $1.38 million - just $10,000 above the reserve of $1.37 million - saw the renovator return to the holding room in tears, after reportedly snubbing the auctioneer.

The next season of The Block, titled 'Triple Threat', will feature three couples vying for one coveted prize.

Dee and Darren will be up against Bec and George Douros who competed in the South Melbourne series in 2013 and Matt Di Costa and Kim Owen from The Block: Sky High.

We can't wait to see how this goes.

