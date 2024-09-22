This Australian comedy was just nominated for an international Emmy.

Crime and comedy are surprisingly an impeccable combination when it comes to TV. And right now, Aussie TV is having a moment. One of the funniest Australian TV shows has not only been renewed for a second season, but has also been nominated for an International Emmy award.

Deadloch is a crime comedy series on Prime that promises to have your side splitting. With a stellar cast and two genius creators behind the story, Deadloch has all the pieces to make up a hilarious buddy cop meets crime mystery series that will keep you guessing.

What is Deadloch about?

Created by comedy powerhouses Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, Deadloch is set in the fictional town of, well, Deadloch, on Tasmania's coastline. The little town is thrown into disarray when a local man is found dead on the beach.

Enter our two female leads — Senior Sergeant Dulcie Collins and Detective Eddie Redcliffe. They couldn't be more different, but our two detectives reluctantly work on the case together.

Collins is meticulous and detailed in her approach, while Redcliffe takes a more reckless route when it comes to investigation. And the forced proximity trope is absolute perfection.

As the two detectives grapple with their wildly distinctive working styles, they begin to uncover interesting secrets about their little town.

Who stars in Deadloch?

The cast of Deadloch boasts a lineup of seriously talented women.

Kate Box plays the highly-organised Dulcie Collins, while Madeleine Sami stars as the thorn in her side, Eddie Redcliffe. The two main characters also get help from Constable Abby Matsuda and Officer Sven Alderman, played by Nina Oyama and Alicia Gardiner respectively.

Everything we know about Deadloch season 2.

If the International Emmy nomination is any giveaway, Deadloch was obviously a hit. So it comes as no surprise that it's already been renewed for a second season.

But what do we know about Deadloch season 2 so far? A fair bit, actually!

Deadloch Season 2 has been confirmed to be set in Darwin, Australia. Sami and Box are back as Detective Redcliffe and Senior Sergeant Collins, and this time, the two travel to the Northern Territory to uncover the death of Redcliffe's former partner, Bushy. However, things take a spooky turn when a local icon is discovered dead in a small town.

Outside of our two leads, Nina Oyama will return as our favourite policewoman, Abby, and Alicia Gardiner will be back as Cath. Also joining the cast are newcomers like Steve Bisley, Shari Sebbens, Genevieve Morris, Byron Coll, Nikki Britton, Anthony J Sharpe, Blake Pavey, Damien Garvey, Ngali Shaw, Bev Killick, Ling Cooper-Tang, Ursula Yovich, Syd Brisbane, Ines English and Lennox Monaghan.

While we don't have word on a release date just yet, we do have confirmation that season 2 isn't too far off.

Sarah Christie, head of Australian Originals, Amazon MGM Studios said, "It's full steam ahead on Deadloch Season Two. Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan have expertly crafted a gripping new mystery with their signature satirical comedy, but this time things are heating up in the Top End."

Get excited!

Deadloch Season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video.

