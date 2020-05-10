"I finished the whole season in one day." The best reactions to the new season of Dead to Me.

Warning: This post contains some spoilers for Dead To Me. You’ve been warned.

The past few weeks have been pretty bloody exciting in TV land.

In the last two weeks alone, we’ve been blessed with Stan’s gut wrenching screen adaption of Normal People, Ryan Murphy’s latest immersive series, Hollywood, and Amazon Prime’s hilarious sci-fi series, Upload.

It’s been a lot to get through. And now, after what feels an eternity of waiting, the second season of Netflix’s Dead to Me is finally here.

Watch the trailer for Dead to Me Season 2 below. Post continues after video.

The dark comedy series, which premiered on the streaming service on May 8, returned with an even more addictive offering.

Across 10 episodes, the series delves further into the loving but very messy friendship between Christina Applegate’s Jen and Linda Cardellini’s Judy, as the pair deal with the aftermath of the end of season one.

In case you’ve forgotten, season one ended with Jen murdering Judy’s abusive ex-fiance, Steve (James Marsden).

Full of twists and turns, the new season is incredibly addictive. In fact, it’s no wonder that some viewers have already devoured the entire season in less than 24 hours.

Listen to the latest episode of Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, below.

Here are some of the best reactions to the new season of Dead to Me:

Seasons one and two of Dead to Me are available to watch on Netflix now.

Feature Image: Netflix

For more on this topic:

Sign up for our weekly “TV and Movies” newsletter. Every week, our Entertainment Editor Laura Brodnik gives you a backstage pass to the best movies, TV shows and celebrity interviews.