The body of a baby was found by children playing at the southern edge of Maroubra beach in Sydney on Sunday morning.

The baby’s body was found in the sand around 10am by two boys, aged six and seven, who called for their father. The boys — who are reportedly under-six Nippers — who made the grisly discovery while digging in the sand. They are now undergoing counselling.

Police have believe the body was deliberately buried under about 30cm of sand, but they have been unable to determine the age or sex of the baby.

“It’s a very small infant child. The sex and age of the child are unable to be determined at this point due to the decomposition,” Inspector Andrew Holland told reporters.

A crime scene has been established and Police Rescue, homicide squad and specialist forensic officers are all at the scene.



A statement from NSW police reads: “Police from Eastern Beaches Local Area Command were called to the beach and have established a crime scene which will be examined by specialist forensic officers.

“Officers from the police rescue squad are also on scene and investigations into the child’s death are continuing, however, the age and sex of the child are yet to be determined.”

A post-mortem will be conducted today to establish the cause of death.

The grisly discovery follows the rescue of a newborn baby from a drain in Western Sydney last Sunday. That baby miraculously survived five days at the bottom of the drain. Its mother has been charged with attempted murder.