What we know about the Victoria pub crash that killed 5 people.

Five people, including two children, have died after an SUV car crashed into a pub in regional Victoria.

Emergency service crews rushed to the Royal Hotel on Vincent Street, Daylesford, northwest of Melbourne, at about 6pm on Sunday following reports a car had crashed into a beer garden.

Victoria Police said the deaths occurred after a white BMW SUV mounted the kerb and struck patrons who included two men, one woman, a boy thought to be six years old and a teenage girl.

The pub was busy before the crash, with patrons out due to the unofficial long weekend in Victoria ahead of Tuesday's Melbourne Cup public holiday.

Emergency authorities said a number of others were injured, including the driver of the car, a 66-year-old Mount Macedon man.

Photos from the scene show investigators assessing a badly damaged white BMW X5.

Superintendent John Fitzpatrick from Victoria Police confirmed at about 11pm on Sunday night four people had died at the scene — two men, a woman and a six-year-old boy.

A fifth, a teenage girl, died in hospital.

He said investigators were working to identify if any of the victims were related to one another.

"I haven't seen anything this drastic for a long time," Superintendent Fitzpatrick told media.

"Any time you have five people die at a particular scene, it's horrible.

"There are families that have got loved ones that are no longer going to be around.

"We don't like to see anyone lose their life but to see a child – you don’t ever want to see anything like that."

Police were waiting to speak to the driver, who had non-life-threatening injuries and was receiving treatment at Ballarat Hospital, and were still trying to determine what happened, he said.

Four Air Ambulance helicopters were deployed to the town to airlift critically injured people.

A boy was flown to hospital with critical injuries while a man, a woman and a boy had non-life-threatening injuries.

Infrastructure Minister Catherine King, whose federal Ballarat electorate includes Daylesford, asked the community to follow advice from emergency services as crews carry out their investigation.

"My thoughts are with all those at the scene, their friends and families and the broader Daylesford community," she said in a statement on X.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

