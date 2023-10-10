From Rebecca Loos to an Aussie model: A recap of every rumoured David Beckham affair.

According to David Beckham's carefully curated public image, the former soccer star is a doting family man who is completely and utterly devoted to his wife and four kids.

But there have also been rumours of infidelity that have plagued the 48-year-old for years, with reports of affairs with multiple women dating as far back as 2004.

Despite the repeated rumours though, the public seems to be quick to forgive and forget when it comes to David’s alleged indiscretions – a testament, no doubt, to his expertly crafted image as a committed family man.

In the fourth episode of Netflix documentary series, titled Beckham, the couple are forced to confront the past rumours about David’s infidelity. In 2003, a rumour surfaced that David had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid.

“There was some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with,” David said in Beckham. “It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

Victoria described this time in her family’s life as the “hardest period because it felt like the world was against us,” she said.

“Here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either.”

The former Spice Girls singer described the scandal as “a nightmare” and “absolute circus”. When asked if she “resented” her husband for it, she replied: “If I’m being totally honest, yes I did. It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life.”

But rumours of infidelity didn't just surround the couple in the early stages of their marriage. In 2018, David was linked to his six-year-old daughter Harper’s school teacher, amid reports he allegedly impregnated her.

The reports surfaced on Twitter, with multiple insiders saying it was just a matter of time before David and his wife of 19 years, Victoria Beckham, announced their divorce, as reported by Mamamia.

But as has become the norm for the PR-savvy couple, they were quick to shut down the rumours, issuing denials to various media outlets.

“This is nonsense,” a spokesperson for Victoria, 44, told Harper’s Bazaar almost as soon as the story broke.

“There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news,” a spokesperson for the couple told The Sun.

“This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time.”

Proving it was business as usual for the pair, Victoria then shared a photo on Instagram of herself and David looking affectionate in what appeared to have been a candid moment.

“#momentcaptured,” she wrote, adding a love heart emoji.

Their handling of the rumour was nothing new for the couple, who have artfully managed to shut down every report about David’s many rumoured affairs over the years.

According to The Telegraph, the Beckhams have three public relations teams on hand to deal with such reports whenever they arise. Victoria even has an assistant phone her every day to “brief” her on any media reports that have been published about her and her family.

The first report of David’s alleged infidelity emerged in 2004, when the former Real Madrid star was rumoured to have had a months-long affair with his assistant, Rebecca Loos.

“I was getting a few innuendos but I kept saying, ‘No he doesn’t fancy you,'” Loos told Sky News, as reported by Mamamia.

“I would always say to myself, ‘Don’t risk your job,’ and I knew there was a huge risk involved if I got involved with this man.”

Still, Loos said they first slept together after they “connected” on a night out with friends, and claimed there were “problems” in the Beckhams’ marriage before the affair.

The Beckhams were quick to strike back against Loos, with Victoria reportedly calling her and “warning her to back off”, as reported by E! Online.

Victoria and the couple’s kids then flew to Switzerland to meet up with David – who had been training in Madrid – for what appeared to be crisis talks disguised as a family holiday.

David also released a statement denying the claims, and branding them “ludicrous”.

“The simple truth is that I am very happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts,” he said at the time, as reported by E! Online.

The couple also threatened Loos with legal action.

“What are they consulting their lawyers for? What can they do? I think they have worked very hard at getting the image they have and I think they will do everything they can to maintain it,” Loos responded, as reported by E! Online.

“So whether that involves having happy shots taken or calling their lawyers, it’s up to them. I am 100 percent sure of what I am talking about, there is no doubt in my mind, I have no reason to lie… He knows the truth and I know the truth.”

Shortly after reports of his affair with Loos emerged, David made headlines once again for yet another rumoured affair, this time with a Malaysian-born Australian model named Sarah Marbeck.

“He said he felt he’d been hit by a sledgehammer from the first time he saw me,” Marbeck told News of the World, as reported by Mamamia.

Marbeck claimed she exchanged sexually explicit text messages with the sports star for two years, but David called the story “absurd and unsubstantiated”, as reported by E! Online.

“We have been through a lot worse than this, and we’re definitely going to get through this,” Victoria told The Sun, as reported by E! Online.

She then relocated to Spain with the couple’s children, to be closer to her husband.

That same year, a beautician named Danielle Heath also claimed she’d had an affair with David.

“We are sick and tired of people trying to make money at the expense of our family,” the couple said in a statement, as reported by E! Online.

“These allegations are completely untrue and it is in the hands of our lawyers.”

The Beckhams again threatened legal action in 2010, after David was rumoured to have had sex with a Bosnian-born sex worker named Irma Nici on five separate occasions in 2007 at London’s Claridge’s hotel.

“I have never met Nici, let alone committed adultery with Nici or paid her for sex,” David said in a signed declaration, as reported by The Telegraph.