Dave Hughes has been dumped for a TV gig after one of his controversial Logies jokes.

Australian comedian Dave Hughes has revealed he’s been dumped from a new comedy show set to appear on Channel Seven after he took a dig at the network’s CEO during his opening monologue at this year’s Logie Awards.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Hughes said he was unceremoniously dropped from the line-up of the show, called Behave Yourself! and set to air this weekend, after he joked about Tim Worner during the awards.

WATCH: Hughes takes aim at Aussie TV favourites in his Logies opening monologue. Post continues after video.

“I was meant to be on a Channel Seven show on the weekend and I got cancelled,” he said.

“It’s a new panel comedy show, they took me off, they decided they wouldn’t have me on, they obviously can’t take a joke.

“I think Channel Seven should get a sense of humour basically.”

While no explicit mention of his gag about the Channel Seven CEO was made, Hughes said it was the only reason he could think of for him being removed from the show.

“They don’t think you should do jokes about the CEO situation I suppose, that’s all I can think of,” he said.

“Obviously that’s what I did, you just joke about what’s in the news.”

The comedian took aim at the network during his opening monologue at this year’s Logies, seeming to wrongly attribute TV show The Wrong Girl to Channel Seven rather than Channel 10.

LISTEN: When it comes to sex scandals in the workplace, does the woman ever come out on top?

“Sorry, Channel Seven were working on a pilot for The Wrong Girl with their CEO Tim Worner…that was more of a reality show and he picked the wrong girl,” he said.

“It was going really well but they thought it was too expensive so they tried to cancel it.”

It seemed Hughes also predicted his own relationship with the network, joking, “I’ve never worked on Channel Seven and I probably never will!”

While many in the room were clapping in response to the joke, the expression on attendees’ faces — including Asher Keddie and Kat Stewart — spoke volumes.

However, Amber Harrison, the former Channel Seven employee at the heart of the scandal, was more than happy to share her appreciation of the joke.

Luckily, the 46-year-old has maintained his own sense of humour about his 'firing'.

"I'm amused by it but I couldn’t care less to be honest," he said.

"It amuses me that they haven't got a sense of humour about the situation, it makes me laugh."

The network has since denied the decision was influenced by the Logies speech.