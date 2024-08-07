David and Jane were on holiday in Queensland when he fell into a river. His final act saved her life.

David Hogbin, a doctor from Newcastle and devoted dad of three, is being hailed a hero after an unthinkable incident with a 4.9-metre crocodile in far north Queensland took his life.

David's sister-in-law, Alexis Carey, a journalist for news.com.au, has shared her family's heart-breaking tale, writing that his final act was to save wife Jane Hogbin's life.

That decision ultimately cost him his own.

Human remains were found inside a crocodile near Cooktown on Monday night, bringing the two-day search for David's body to a close. Queensland police are currently in the process of formal identification, but the remains match Dave’s description.

The family had been on a 'dream' 4WD holiday in Queensland with their sons, aged seven, five and two. David was an accomplished camper, having been to the area multiple times and even been in the exact same spot just a year earlier.

He was aware and cautious of the threat of crocodiles.

Despite initial reports suggesting that David was fishing in the area, Carey said he was actually walking on a well-worn riverbank path in the moments leading to the incident.

The path was about five meters high, well beyond a crocodile’s striking range.

However, in a matter of moments, it is believed that the path gave way underneath him, causing him to be thrown into the waters. There had been a lot of heavy rain in the region that may have made the bank unstable, according to Carey.

Due to the crumpled river bank, David was unable to get himself out of the situation.

Having heard him fall in, his wife Jane came to his rescue offering him an arm to help him up. Then, she started slipping too.

When he saw his wife about to follow him into the treacherous river, he made a heroic decision. He let her arm go, despite knowing that she was the only way he could return to the bank.

"Within moments, he was taken," Carey writes. "Dave’s brave decision in that terrifying moment very likely saved his wife’s life, ensuring she was able to return to their boys."

Jane and David were happily married for 10 years. Despite being in the process of grieving, she wanted the world to know who her husband truly was.

"Jane and the family are bravely speaking out for three reasons — to clear up some misinformation that has unfortunately spread in the wake of Dave’s death, to raise awareness of the dangers of the area and hopefully spare another family from this nightmare, and to make sure Australia, but most importantly, Dave’s children, know exactly how amazing a man he really was," Alexis wrote on behalf of Jane for news.com.au.

"David touched so many people’s lives that everyone deserves to know who he was and how it all ended for him," Jane told the news outlet.

She felt that telling the story was important, to ensure that his memory did not become 'just another headline.'

"I want to put a face to this tragedy — someone didn’t just get killed by a crocodile, we have lost a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, friend and doctor.

"We were just enjoying a standard day of our holiday and everything just changed within 30 seconds. He wasn’t doing anything wrong — in fact, he was doing everything right, and this still happened. Things can change so quickly in an instant despite doing everything right.

"He saved me — his last act was to not pull me in with him. I’m glad I’m still here, because it could have been a millionfold worse for everyone involved, not just the boys."

Jane said she finds comfort in knowing that there is nothing to be frustrated or angry about.

"He was just walking around a corner on a well-worn path. There’s no regrets about it, because it’s one of those random accidents that happen and nothing could have been done to prevent."

For now, Jane is focusing on the future for the sake of her children.

"I want them to know how dedicated he was as a father — he always jokingly offered to be a stay-at-home dad and never work again, because they were his number one priority," she said.

"Dave was just the most calming, grounding person to have around in a crisis, and he was so loving, thoughtful, handsome, fiercely loyal and protective, and intelligent."

A GoFundMe page has been set up by one of David's friends to help support the family, and as of Wednesday morning, it has already raised over $70,000.

"This page has been set up, with the permission of Dave’s immediate family, to … support them while they try and navigate life without Dave. Any small amount, or simply a message of support, will be incredibly valued," the GoFundMe reads.

"We all miss him so much but are also immensely grateful for the love and support that we have been inundated with."

Authorities have said that a report is being prepared for the coroner and have expressed their sympathies to Dave’s family during this "very traumatic time."

Feature Image: GoFundMe.