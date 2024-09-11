This famous musician has been married for 21 years. He just welcomed a baby with someone else.

55-year-old rock legend Dave Grohl is facing a media storm right now.

On Wednesday, the musician announced that he has fathered a child to another woman who is not his wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum.

He published a written statement on his Instagram, saying: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage."

He added that he is trying to win back trust from his loved ones, following the infidelity.

"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Grohl is already a dad to three daughters, who he shares with Blum.

He is best known for founding the Foo Fighters and for being the former drummer for Nirvana. Here's everything we know about his family life.

Dave Grohl's marriage to Jordyn Blum.

Grohl was previously married to photographer Jennifer Youngblood from 1994 to 1997. Then in 2001, he met his future second wife, Jordyn Blum.

They met at Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in West Hollywood — Foo Fighters was enjoying worldwide success, and Blum was a model and television producer.

Speaking about their first time meeting, Grohl recounted to Elle in 2007: "When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn't ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling."

"After three months, I had a revelation and called her back," he said."She picked up the phone and said, 'Oh, I never thought I'd hear from you again'."

Grohl and Blum later married in 2003.

They have continued to work together on various projects, Blum helping direct some of his band's music videos.

There are no reports to suggest that the pair are separated. The couple were most recently photographed together at the 2024 Wimbledon tennis tournament in London back in July.

David Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum. Image: Getty.

Who are Dave Grohl's kids?

Grohl and Blum have three daughters together — Violet, born in 2006; Harper, born in 2009; and Ophelia, born in 2014.

"It's changed everything that I do," Grohl told TIME of becoming a dad. "When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate."

His eldest child, Violet, looks to be following in her dad's music footsteps. In 2023 at the Foo Fighters' performance at Glastonbury Festival in the UK, the 18-year-old joined her father on stage and was introduced as his "favourite singer in the world".

All his children have regularly attended red carpet media events with their famous father in recent years.

Now Grohl is also a father to a fourth child, another girl, as per his announcement on Instagram this week. The mother of his new child remains unknown.

Grohl's eldest daughter Violet has since deactivated her Instagram account, following her father's latest confession.

Feature Image: Getty.