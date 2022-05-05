An onstage tackle, a replica gun and an arrest: Why everyone is talking about Dave Chappelle.

On Tuesday night US time, Dave Chappelle was assaulted when performing on stage in Los Angeles.

During his performance at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, an audience member jumped on stage and tackled the comedian to the ground.

According to the LAPD, the suspect produced a replica handgun which contained a knife blade and pointed it at the 48-year-old comedian.

Moments later, the suspect, who has now been identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, was pounced on by security, with video showing his arm twisted and apparently snapped as he was booed.

He also appeared to have a bloody eye and nose.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to the local hospital for medical treatment and is now being held in jail on a USD $30,000 (AUD $41,000) bond.

It is unclear how he managed to get into the venue with the weapon, as attendees are required to go through metal detectors before entering.

Chappelle was unharmed, and authorities have not given a motive for the assault.

Last year, the comedian faced criticism and protests when his Netflix special was accused of being transphobic.

During the 2021 special The Closer, Chappelle made several transphobic jokes, including defending problematic comments made by rapper DaBaby and Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling.

He even declared himself part of "Team TERF!" - an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminists.

After returning to the stage on Tuesday, the 48-year-old added further fuel to the fire, suggesting to the audience that the attacker "was a trans man".

Fellow comedian Chris Rock and actor and singer Jamie Foxx also joined him on stage, making sure he was okay.

Before the incident, Chappelle allegedly made jokes about Chris Rock being slapped by actor Will Smith on stage at the 2021 Oscars.

"What is really surreal about this is that Chapelle talked about Chris Rock and the slap/new reality facing comedians/having more security with him and his wife being worried about him now," Buzzfeed News reporter Brianna Sacks, who attended the gig, tweeted.

"He did a whole bit about a crazy man coming to his house and chasing him down in his car."

When joining the comedian on stage, Rock also made light of the assault saying: "Was that Will Smith?"

In another video, Chappelle thanked his famous friends for helping out, saying: "Whenever you're in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff's hat."

"I thought that was part of the show," Foxx responded.

"We’ve got to make sure we protect him at all times. You’re a genius. You’re a legend, and we’re not going to let nothing happen to you."

A spokeswoman for the Hollywood Bowl said an investigation had been launched following the assault.

"The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3, 2022 is an active investigation and we are unable to comment further at this time," she said in a statement.

