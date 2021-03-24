'Dating with a disability is like entering a lottery that you know you’ll never win.'

Dating in 2021 is difficult for many of us. Putting yourself out there in the hope someone will swipe right forces us to obsessively analyse how we want to be seen by others.

After all, we are the first generation where the first impression is now based on a carefully curated photo. Unlike our parents' generation where they were judged by how they looked from across the room laughing with their mates.

Today presentation perfection is not only preferred, it is now expected.

So, what happens when you are not the ideal cookie-cutter image of what we see on Instagram? Well, as a single woman in her thirties, who has a physical disability, it’s like entering a lottery you know you’ll never win.

Dating with a disability has given me a lot of insight into how society views me.

When I was younger, I was blissfully ignorant that my Cerebral Palsy would be a factor in my love life. I have never viewed my lifelong disability as an issue, just an aspect. Disability for me has never been negative.

Unfortunately, my self-confidence and extroverted personality has not aided my ability to hook a man in the way I imagined.

It has just magnified my naivety. I thought, that because I thrive despite my disability, any man would be proud to be partnered with a strong independent, happy woman.

I’m a catch. Right?

No, I’m not.

I’m not a catch in anyone’s else’s definition of the word. That assertion isn’t based on anecdotal evidence. I’ve conducted my own experiments to test my theory. The hard-cold fact is if I post just a headshot on the dating apps, (and yes, I have tried all the dating apps) I get lots of great matches.

