When Abbie Chatfield was 9, she had a crush on Danny Clayton. Now they're dating.

Former Bachelor contestant and podcast host Abbie Chatfield has just gone public with her new boyfriend, Australian television presenter Danny Clayton.

While attending a wedding on Thursday night together, Abbie shared a photo of the couple in front of the venue.

"Joyous vibes," she wrote underneath the picture uploaded to Instagram.

An influx of questions and congratulatory comments followed.

"My heart THERE IS HOPE LEFT FOR THE REST OF US BACHIE REJECTS," said fellow Bachelor contestant Laura Calleri.

Various followers then questioned whether Abbie and Danny are indeed dating.

"Omg is this finally official? So cute," one follower wrote.

Abbie, 24, and Danny, 34, have been friends for some time now, so this announcement isn't too surprising. But something we didn't know is that Abbie's had a crush on him since she was nine years old.

"FYI I was nine when I had a crush on @dannyclayton. Dreams come true," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Image: Instagram.

In 2002, while still attending school, Danny entered a Channel [V] Australia photography competition. He was 16 years old at the time and won. Soon after, he became a photographer for the music channel, shooting festivals and gigs across the country.

Danny quickly became a Channel [V] personality and got promoted to an official host, making him the youngest presenter on the channel.

He presented for them from 2005 to 2016 and interviewed celebrities including Will Ferrell, Lady Gaga, Coldplay and Justin Bieber.

Danny Clayton and Andrew G (now known as Osher Günsberg). Image: Getty.

Now, the Bondi-based presenter hosts a series called Build Series, where he continues to interview the biggest names in entertainment. He's also a DJ.

Abbie, who recently moved to Sydney from Queensland, hosts her hit podcast It's A Lot and is currently writing a highly-anticipated book.

Feature image: Instagram/@abbiechatfield