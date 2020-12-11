When Abbie Chatfield was 9, she had a crush on Danny Clayton. Now they're dating.

Former Bachelor contestant and podcast host Abbie Chatfield has just gone public with her new boyfriend, Australian television presenter Danny Clayton.

While attending a wedding on Thursday night together, Abbie shared a photo of the couple in front of the venue.

"Joyous vibes," she wrote underneath the picture uploaded to Instagram.

An influx of questions and congratulatory comments followed.

"My heart THERE IS HOPE LEFT FOR THE REST OF US BACHIE REJECTS," said fellow Bachelor contestant Laura Calleri.

Various followers then questioned whether Abbie and Danny are indeed dating.

"Omg is this finally official? So cute," one follower wrote.

Abbie, 24, and Danny, 34, have been friends for some time now, so this announcement isn't too surprising. But something we didn't know is that Abbie's had a crush on him since she was nine years old.

"FYI I was nine when I had a crush on @dannyclayton. Dreams come true," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Image: Instagram.