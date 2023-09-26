'I can't stop thinking about noughties actor Dane Cook and his 24-year-old wife.'

Yesterday morning, I was having a conversation with a colleague about an American actor and comedian named Dane Cook who recently got married.

"Who is this guy?" I asked before she reminded me.

"He was that actor in the noughties! Good Luck Chuck, My Best Friend's Girl..."

Yes. Now I remember.

Absolutely annihilated by Rotten Tomatoes (it received a 14 per cent rating), My Best Friend's Girl stars Kate Hudson as the female lead, alongside Jason Biggs and Cook.

Cook plays Tank, an 'asshole' who makes extra cash taking girls on the worst date of their life in order to prompt them to go back to their exes.

After Dustin (Biggs) gets dumped by his girlfriend Alexis (Hudson), he gets his best friend and roommate Tank, to do the same with her.

It's not a great film - but I remember Cook from it.

Kate Hudson and Dane Cook in My Best Friend's Girl. Image: Lionsgate.

Dane Cook is now 51. And on Sunday, September 24, he married his partner of six years, Kelsi Taylor in Hawaii. She's 24.

"Last night I married the girl of my dreams here in Hawaii. The greatest feeling in the world is knowing you've got the strongest person you could ever imagine by your side and giving them all of your love in return," the comedian wrote on Twitter.

"The years of laughs, adventures and accomplishments we've shared were solidified in front of some of our dearest friends and family during an emotional ceremony.

"I can't wait to share more but for now just know this.. I've never felt this way. It's so wonderful."

Now no judgment (ok just a little). I know that age is just a number (etc, etc, etc) and if they are happy, good for them.

But after remembering who he was and learning about his recent nuptials, my colleague told me about how they met.

Before dating and marrying Taylor, Cook had several other relationships with significant age gaps.

Actress and former American Idol contestant Raquel Houghton dated him from 2004 to 2009. She was 28 when she ended the relationship, while he was 37.

In 2010, Cook was photographed multiple times on dates with Julianne Hough. She was 22. He was 38.

Then from 2011 to 2014, the comedian dated media personality Amanda Cerny, starting their relationship when she was 20 and he was 39.

In a 2018 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Cook poked fun at his 26-year age gap with his now-wife: "Sometimes I actually find myself saying, 'Where has she been all my life?' And then I realise she wasn't alive for the first 26 years of it."

"People are like, 'You're robbing the cradle,'" he continued. "I was like, 'She hasn't slept in the cradle for, like, nine years. Relax.'"

The comedian then explained that he and Taylor met during a "game night" at his Los Angeles home in 2016.

At the time, the pair remained friends, as Taylor was still underage, but when she turned 18, they officially started dating.

Cook is known for hosting his game nights with his Hollywood friends, like Seth Green, and young girls. US journalist Tracie Egan Morrissey has an Instagram highlight reel dedicated to them.

"Dane does regularly host a game night and usually takes a group picture that he usually tags everyone in, making my life a whole lot easier," Morrissey captioned a screenshotted photo of his. "Thank you, Dane."

She found that actress Joey King attended a game night when she was 16 years old.

CODA actress Amy Forsyth attended when she was 20, and Gossip Girl (the reboot) star Emily Alyn Lind attended when she was 14.

Actress Emily Robinson and former Disney Channel child star Bella Thorne both also attended when they were 18.

Yep.

Image: Instagram/@traciemorrissey.

Image: Instagram/@traciemorrissey.

Yesterday morning, I looked at photos of an actor marrying a younger woman, unsure who he was or whether I should care.

Today, it's all I want to talk about.

The more you know.

Feature image: Lionsgate/Getty.