From Julie Goodwin to Nadia Bartel: The Dancing with the Stars 2024 cast has been announced.

Channel Seven has unveiled its cast for the new season of Dancing With The Stars and hoy boy, it's jam-packed with familiar faces.

X Factor winner and pop girlie Samantha Jade, fashion designer and model Nadia Bartel and SAS Australia Chief Instructor Ant Middleton are among the celebs slipping on their dancing shoes this year. And we're sure everyone will be entertaining, but Ant Middleton doing the foxtrot? Sign us UP.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming series.

Which celebrities are appearing on Dancing With The Stars 2024?

This year's cast features a host of familiar faces, from celebrity chefs to presenters, and maybe a celeb or two hoping for a public redemption arch.

The full line-up includes:

Adam Dovile – Better Homes and Gardens DIY presenter

Ant Middleton – SAS Australia Chief Instructor

Ben Cousins – AFL legend and 7NEWS Sport presenter

Hayden Quinn – Chef

James Stewart – Home and Away Actor

Julie Goodwin – Chef

Lisa McCune – Four-time TV WEEK Gold Logie winning actor

Nadia Bartel – Fashion designer and model

Nikki Osborne – Comedian

Nova Peris – Olympian and former senator

Samantha Jade – Singer

Shane Crawford – AFL royalty

Julia Goodwin and Samantha Jade with their dance partners. Image: Instagram/@_juliegoodwin @samanthajade

The announcement may have been fast-tracked after some pesky pap pics scooped the news. The list was officially released soon after Daily Mail Australia published pics of Nikki Osborne and Nadia Bartel leaving a rumoured rehearsal on Sunday.

Oops!

Who will host Dancing With The Stars 2024?

Late last year, Daryl Somers announced he was leaving the series and confirmed that his replacement would be Dr Chris Brown.

Brown will join Sonia Kruger, who is returning for her 15th season of the show.

Who are the judges of Dancing With The Stars 2024?

Craig Revel Horwood, Sharna Burgess, Helen Richey and Mark Wilson will appear as judges.

Horwood, Burgess and Wilson were all involved last year too, with Richey returning after appearing in 2021 and 2022.

When will Dancing With The Stars 2024 start?

Seven haven't released any concrete details yet, only teasing that Dancing With The Stars was 'returning soon'. We'll keep an eye out!

Feature image: Seven Network.