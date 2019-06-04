From Maddie Ziegler to JoJo Siwa: What your favourite Dance Moms stars are doing now.

It’s the show that either made us glad we were never pushed to attend ballet lessons past the age of five, or salty we didn’t stick with it.

There’s no doubt about it; the sheer intensity uncovered in Dance Moms of the US junior competitive dance scene made for simply addictive watching.

Were we sometimes jealous of the talents of children a fraction of our age? Absolutely. But did we want to be subjected to the wrath of terrifying dance coach Abby Lee Miller if our pirouettes were slightly off? Hell no.

With an epic-looking new season providing an inside look into the recent health battles of Abby Lee Miller, and a return to the original ALDC studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Dance Moms: Resurrection is set to premiere this week after a three year absence from screens.

Watch the official trailer for Dance Moms: Resurrection below. Post continues after video.

But while we’re very excited for the new season, we’re curious to see what the original stars of the show have been up to.

Since the program premiered in 2011, some of the young dancers have been been catapulted into the spotlight, while others have kicked off their dancing shoes to take other paths.

Here’s what the most popular stars are up to now.

Maddie Ziegler

By far the most recognisable name that came out of Dance Moms, now-17-year-old Maddie skyrocketed into Hollywood when Australian musician Sia cast her – complete with blunt-cut bob wig – in her music videos for ‘Chandelier’ and ‘Elastic Heart’. Most recently, Maddie has taken her signature modern moves to star in the music video for ‘No New Friends’ with LSD, Sia, Diplo, and Labrinth.

According to Deadline, she’ll soon take the silver screen in her film debut, playing a Jet in the new West Side Story adaptation by Steven Spielberg.

We can’t wait to see it.

Mackenzie Ziegler



Maddie’s younger sister is 14 now (what!) and working on a singing career.

She hasn’t turned her back on dancing, though. Since leaving Dance Moms, she appeared on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors and even made it to the finals.

What a talented family.

JoJo Siwa

JoJo, 16, appeared on two seasons of Dance Moms, and is now enjoying a successful music career in the US.

Singles like ‘Boomerang’ and ‘Kid In A Candy Store’ have launched her into the kid’s entertainment scene, and made her YouTube page a hit with almost 10 million subscribers. Yikes!

JoJo is currently touring the US with her vibrant stage show, which apparently resemble a “technicolor candy explosion” which sounds fun AND delicious.

Chloe Lukasiak

Another popular YouTube sensation, 18-year-old Chloe now works as an influencer for her 6.1 million Instagram followers. She has a budding acting career, scoring a role in TV movie, Center Stage: On Pointe. She’s also set to attend Pepperdine University this year.

Nia Sioux



Nia, 17, was on Dance Moms until the show went on hiatus in 2016, and since then she’s appeared in dance choreography concept videos.

Another former star dipping her toe in the acting world, Nia will reportedly take on the role of Emma Barber in The Bold and The Beautiful, according to EW.

Brooke Hyland

21-year-old Brook was the “older” original member of Dance Moms, but left in 2014 following a major fight between her mum and Abby Lee Miller. Now, she’s seemingly sashayed away from dance altogether, and is studying business at the University of Ohio.

Paige Hyland

Brooke’s 18-year-old sister Paige doesn’t seem to be dancing anymore, either.

Since leaving the show, she has turned her career sights to modelling, but she’ll be attending West Virginia University as a freshman this year.

So there you have it, all your favourite Dance Moms alum accounted for. Now, how can we watch the new season in Australia, you ask?

Dance Moms: Resurrection will be available to watch on Foxtel’s Arena from Sunday June 9 at 6:30pm.

Did you watch Dance Moms before the show went on hiatus? Will you be watching in 2019? Tell us in the comments.