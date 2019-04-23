Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. We finally know what Dan whispered into his shirt on Married at First Sight.

If you cast your minds back to the terrifying wine fight that was the MAFS reunion dinner party, you’ll recall the moment Dan – who was paired with Tamara but cheated with Jessika and is now no longer with Jess – was caught whispering into his… shirt.

(Aka his microphone).

Dan Webb, 35, was caught chatting to ~someone~ just seconds after Jules announced Heidi and Melissa would be her bridesmaids at her real wedding to Cameron.

It was brief, but undeniable, and the fans most certainly picked it up:

WELL.

We haven’t stopped thinking about it since (we have), but Dan has now very kindly provided answers.

Speaking to fans in his Instagram story, he joked:

“Yeah, this was a funny one! I was like, ‘Mayday, mayday. Quick, get me out of here because it’s full of negativity!’

“Nah, what I actually said was, ‘I’ve gotta go to the toilet. I’m busting!'”.

That sounds like a lie, but OK.

2. Samuel Johnson completely agrees with you that Courtney Act deserves the DWTS crown.

There’s nothing reality TV fans love more than expressing outrage over the results of certain competitive programs.

And Dancing with the Stars is no exception.

On Monday night, actor Samuel Johnson was announced as the winner of Dancing with the Stars 2019, beating fellow finalists Courtney Act and Constance Hall.

As well as winning the mirror ball trophy alongside his dancing partner Jorja, Samuel won $50,000 for his chosen charity, Love Your Sister, which was created in memory of his sister Connie.

We're obviously thrilled for his win, but some people were a little... surprised he beat out former Ru Paul's Drag Race finalist Courtney Act for the title.

And it seems he is too.

"I'm as surprised as anybody," he told TV Week early this morning.

"Courtney was the better dancer. I want to acknowledge Courtney!" he continued.

He gushed over the talented dancer, adding that he agrees with viewers who think she was more deserving of the crown.

"Courtney Act is a mentor, a life coach and I would consider her a good friend. I can't even begin to tell you how much Courtney helped me all through this. She is such a pro," Samuel said.

"I'd be an idiot to pretend she wasn't the far superior dancer week in, week out. She absolutely deserves this trophy more than anyone else. In my mind, she got everything right."

...We love them both.

Couldn't they have made it a tie?

3. Chad Michael Murray just shared Lindsay Lohan’s first ever kiss was with him and it's... awkward.

Most people look back on their first kiss and... cringe. And Lindsay Lohan is no exception.

The 32-year-old's Freaky Friday co-star Chad Michael Murray revealed he was the actress's first kiss on screen back in 2003.

Speaking to Busy Philipps on Busy Tonight, he revealed that Lohan was 16 at the time and that co-star Jamie Lee Curtis was a little more involved than anticipated.

The 37-year-old said Curtis was initially there to try and settle the situation.

"Jamie Lee Curtis was there and she was trying to settle the situation because Lindsay’s nerves were all over the place. And she’s talking to Lindsay…like, ‘Just kiss him. Come on, just give him a pop kiss, it’s no big deal. Let’s break the ice now'," he said.

Then... she kissed him.

Jamie lee Curtis... not Lindsay Lohan.

"She goes ‘Oh, come on!’ And she grabs me by the back of the head and makes out with me. And at this point I went, ‘Dude, I just made out with Jamie Lee Curtis. This is great’," he added.

Yep. It was just as cringe as everyone else's.

4. Sophie Turner reacting to THAT Arya Stark scene is literally everything.

WARNING: GAME OF THRONES SPOILERS AHEAD.

Last night, the world reacted to Arya Stark... having sex for the first time.

Yes, she lost her virginity.

And it was weird for everyone, except... Sophie Turner.

In a very brief, but hilarious, Instagram video, Sophie Turner reacted with pride.

Or at least that's what we think it was.

"In honor of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop-hop-hopping into that pusssay," she said. "And that's the tea."

She continued to take a big gulp of red wine, because she's currently on holiday with her fiance, and we all understand.

Sip that tea carefully.

5. All the signs Meghan Markle has already given birth to her and Prince Harry's royal baby.

The announcement that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was pregnant in October seems like a lifetime ago.

Royal fans have spent the past six months patiently waiting, wanting to know anything and everything about Baby Sussex.

We know Meghan was due in late April or early May, and given she hasn’t been seen in public for over a month… Well, suspicions are rising that she may have actually given birth already.

Meghan and Prince Harry did mention they wanted to keep the arrival “private” at first, shunning the usual pose with the newborn on the hospital steps just hours after birth.

