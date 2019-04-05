Following the Married at First Sight reunion, Dan dumped Jessika.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps, visit our MAFS hub page, join our ‘Married at First Sight Lols’ Facebook group and sign up to our weekly Mamamia Celebrity newsletter. We’ve got you covered.

We are just days away from the Married at First Sight reunion in which all of our favourite participants, from possibly the most dubious *experiment* of all time, will come together to serve us one last dish of drama.

Yes. We are preparing our fruit bowls in anticipation.

Proving just how tense the final two episodes get, Jessika Power has revealed Dan Webb dumped her straight after they filmed the reunion for the Channel 9 reality TV show.

As is shown in the preview for the finale, the psychologists show all contestants – who were unaware of the cheating attempt at the time – the moment Jessika tried to lure Nic Jovanovic into swapping partners with her.

Watch the trailer for the MAFS reunion finale. Post continues.

Jess, who is now in a relationship with Dan Webb after the pair cheated on their partners, looks… distraught. And Dan, sitting right next to her, doesn’t look too happy either.

Now Jess has revealed that Dan indeed wasn’t too pleased upon the revelation, and in fact dumped her straight after.

Speaking to news.com.au, the reality TV star shared, “Dan and I did have a little break after the reunion.”

“He’d seen the video of me saying I was sexually attracted to Nic, and his ego was hurt. Dan already knew about the conversation between Nic and I, he just didn’t know the extent of it.”

"He said, ‘Obviously we’re not together now’," Jess revealed to the publication. "And I said, ‘Whatever, I never got what I wanted out of this relationship anyway’."

"I was being a brat."

But after just a couple of days apart, the two rekindled their romance and patched up Dan's ego.

"Two days later Dan reached out to me again, and I realised how much I missed him. We had a bit of a break, and we’re at the best we could ever be right now."

Jessika revealed to News Corp that she blamed the producers of Married at First Sight for their breakup, saying "My relationship was in shreds with the guy I genuinely was in love with."

Eeeek.

The Married at First Sight reunion airs this Sunday and Monday on Channel 9.