'I had to stop watching the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders doco after the third episode.'

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the first three episode of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

If you have a Netflix account, you will have seen a show called 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders'. You also would've been convinced to watch it as it's been the number one series in Australia for a while now.

As you've probably figured out by now, the show follows the lives and progress of the new cheerleading recruits for the American football team, The Dallas Cowboys.

The most shocking revelation that has taken the world by storm has been the amount the cheerleaders get paid. Spoiler: It's barely nothing.

The members of the team who don't have financial support from family or friends have to maintain a full-time job in addition to cheerleading.

We learnt from the first episode that these women are incredible, having to undergo both physically and mentally challenging training and recruitment processes while sustaining full-time work as nurses, orthodontists or accountants.

Watch: America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders trailer.



Video via Mamamia.

You also hear from the cheerleaders acknowledging that despite the poor pay, they feel like getting to be a 'DCC' is worth it.