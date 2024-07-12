The biggest scandals that have rocked the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

They're known for their iconic blue and white uniforms, freakishly flexible limbs and perfectly choreographed routines, but behind the glitz and glamour, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have faced more than their fair share of controversies.

And we're not talking about the scandals that played out on Netflix's America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The revered team has a long history of problematic moments.

Watch the trailer. Post continues after video.

From allegations of voyeurism to disputes over pay and body shaming, these controversies not only shed light on the darker side of professional cheerleading but raise concerns about the treatment of women in sport.

Let's dive into some of the biggest scandals and controversies that have rocked the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: The locker room scandal.

In a shocking revelation that came to light in 2022, it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys organisation had paid a confidential settlement of US$2.4 million ($3.5 million AUD) to four former cheerleaders.

Why? The cheerleaders accused a senior executive of secretly filming them in their locker room.

According to an ESPN report, the incident occurred in 2015 when the cheerleaders were changing clothes for a team luncheon. One of the women noticed a man's hand holding a black mobile phone, apparently filming or photographing them without consent. The man was identified as Richard Dalrymple, the team's longtime senior vice president for public relations and communications. Yikesss.

Despite the cheerleaders' requesting an investigation into the incident, the police were never called. Instead, the matter was handled internally, resulting in the multi-million dollar settlement.

Dalrymple kept his job before he eventually retired in 2022. Again, yikesssss.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: The team's history of body shaming.

For years, the DCC has faced criticism for its toxic beauty standards and the pressure the team's director places on women to maintain a certain body type. This became a theme in the Netflix series but the issue was first brought to the forefront through the reality TV show, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team.

In the long-running series, which aired from 2006 to 2022, director Kelli Finglass and choreographer Judy Trammell were frequently filmed critiquing dancers' bodies and weight.

While on DCC, dancers were allegedly expected to stay the same weight for the entire season. One former cheerleader, Toni Washington, revealed in a 2018 interview with The New York Times that their "shorts were custom-fitted to you, and they'd always say, 'We'll take it up, but we won't let it out.'"

This message was echoed in the Netflix docuseries with a veteran cheerleader, Kat, admitting that if a woman's weight fluctuates (as all bodies do) then "You don't get a new uniform," she said.

"Once you're fitted for that uniform, that size is the size that you get. You don't get to go up. If you go up, they're like, 'Why does this not fit you?'"

Victoria Kalina spoke honestly about her struggles with an eating disorder throughout her time on the team.

Victoria was open about her history of disordered eating. Image: Netflix.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: The time the 'no-fraternisation rule' came into play.

Yes, it's an actual rule that cheerleaders cannot fraternise with NFL players, but what happens if that rule is broken?

It happened on Making The Team with a cheerleader named Holly, who was considered one of the best dancers ever to be on the squad.

"What part of our contract do you not understand about socialization and fraternisation with the players?" Kelli asks in an episode.

As she continued to be interrogated about going to a nightclub with some players, Holly tried to defend herself by saying "I don't talk to players," she replied. "I don't want to risk my job, and I don't feel like I've broken this rule."

Holly ended up resigning.

This isn't the first time it happened either. At the 1978 Super Bowl XII in New Orleans, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Danny White was photographed kissing cheerleader Cynde Lewis.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: The blackface incident.

In a controversial episode of Making The Team, cheerleader Whitney Isleib was caught donning blackface. The incident occurred in 2009 when Isleib, a Cowboys cheerleader since 2008, dressed up as rapper Lil Wayne for Halloween, including wearing blackface makeup. Photos of the costume were posted on Facebook before spreading widely online.

Many fans were outraged that Isleib received what they perceived as a mere 'slap on the wrist' from director Kelli. The issue was handled internally and Isleib kept her spot on the team.

The team's lenient response had critics pointing out how harshly they responded to the incident of a cheerleader fraternizing with a player compared to instances of racism.

Along with this, the team has been historically criticised for its lack of diversity.

The team has been accused of excusing racism in the past. Image: Netflix.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Allegations of favouritism.

There have been persistent rumours within the DCC community that some candidates were brought into training camp solely for the purpose of creating drama or boosting ratings for the reality show Making the Team.

Some fans speculated that certain individuals with little dance training were selected for training camp, despite having little chance of making the final squad.

This has led to accusations that the selection process may not be entirely fair, with some believing that the directors already know which women they want on the team before training camp begins. While these claims are unverified, they've been a source of controversy among dedicated DCC followers.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: The lawsuit over low salaries.

Like many NFL cheerleaders, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have faced criticism over their pay.

In 2018, a former cheerleader named Erica Wilkins filed a federal lawsuit against the Cowboys, alleging that the team had violated labour laws by paying cheerleaders less than minimum wage. She eventually reached an unknown settlement with the Cowboys.

This is far from the first time a DCC woman has complained about the pay.

Back in 1980 when women were only paid $15 per game, some of the cheerleaders lobbied for a raise and sent then-director Suzanne Mitchell a list of demands.

In response, Texas Monthly posted Suzanne's letter where she wrote "I hope with all my heart you will always be proud of being a part of something so very special," she penned.

"To me, the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders are like America herself. It's not perfect, but it's certainly the best this world's got."

Feature Image: Getty.