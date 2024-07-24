Fan-favourite Charly was cut from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Here's what happened next.

Charly Barby was a fan-favourite in America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The perky red head was a hopeful rookie, auditioning alongside fellow fave Reece Weaver.

The pair became fast friends, encouraging and supporting each other during the competitive audition rounds. But, unfortunately, Charly didn't make the cut and was sent home to work on perfecting her cheerleading skills.

"I'll be back with you next year," Charly promised Reece, who made the selective team of 36 cheerleaders.

Now, there's an exciting update that DCC fans are loving: Charly has been selected for the squad this year! The news was confirmed by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on July 23.

Charly (left) is officially a DC Cheerleader! Image: Instagram/@dallascowboyscheerleaders

Charly Barby makes the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader team for 2024.

"WE MADE THE TEAM!" the DCC captioned an Instagram carousel posted on Tuesday, featuring all the new and returning recruits for the 2024-25 season.

Charly celebrated the news in the caption of the DCC's Instagram post, calling it the "best day of her life."

"My literal dream come true!!!! I would not change a thing and honoured does not even describe how I feel! This organisation means the absolute world to me and to be able to call it home now means more than I’ll ever be able to say," she wrote. "What a legacy to be a part of. I am SO. EXCITED."

Fans were excited, too, with avid America's Sweethearts watchers flooding the comments.

"Charly and Reece are reunited!" one of the top comments exclaimed.

"So so proud of our new rookies!!" wrote DCC cheerleader Sophia Laufer.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders of the 2024-25 season have been revealed. Image: Instagram/@dccheerleaders.

Following America's Sweethearts, and her rejection from the squad, Charly shared a tribute to her time with the DCC.

"I met the most incredible, kind and genuine group of people and grew so incredibly close in such a short time," she wrote on Instagram. "This organisation and the people that are a part of it are unlike any other. I have grown so much not only as a dancer, but as a person and it is all because of them.

"The amount of hard work, determination and dedication it takes to chase this dream is unlike anything, and I absolutely thrive off of it. I could go on and on about how much I love I have for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders & how incredible this summer has been. The experience of a life time.

"I'll see you next year," she finished the post, with a winky face.

Looks like manifestation—and a whole lot of hard work—paid off for Charly.

Who is Charly Barby?

Charly Barby is a young dancer, aged 23, who graduated from Arizona State University. Her birthday is in April, making her an Aries. She moved to Texas for the DCC tryouts stage and was selected to go through to training camp.

The judges brought in to test the girls absolutely loved her dancing style and technique. She had been a keen ballerina since the age of 3 and competed tirelessly in dance competitions throughout her life.

When it came down to the decision, there simply wasn't enough spots to include her. While they had taken 37 cheerleaders the previous year, Dallas Cowboys' executive vice president and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones was set on there being 36.

She promised to come back again in 2024 and finally secured her spot on the squad.

Will Charly be in Season 2 of America's Sweethearts Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders?

While a second season of America's Sweethearts is yet to be confirmed, it's likely that they would follow up the 2023 season with the 2024 season, which would mean that Charly's fight to make the team would be in it.

