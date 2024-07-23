The DCC just announced their 2024 team. Two fan-favourites from the Netflix show made the cut.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have taken the entire world by storm recently, thanks in great part to the smash-hit Netflix docuseries, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The show followed a number of rookies as they went through the gruelling audition process, hoping to call themselves members of the DCC squad in 2023.

Of course, with only 36 positions on the team — many of which were filled by the returning veteran cheerleaders — the competition was fierce. Many fan favourites were cut during the training camp, and we're not going to lie, it was emotional.

But even in the face of that rejection, our rookies remained hopeful, and many promised to re-audition for the 2024 season.

Cut to today, and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have announced their official DCC team for 2024. Check out the full team:

The 2024 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team. Image: Instagram/dccheerleaders.

But the most exciting bit? Some of our favourites from the Netflix series made the cut this year!

Which rookies from America's Sweethearts made the 2024 DCC team?



Charly Barby, Reece Weaver and Kelly Villares. Image: Instagram/dccheerleaders.

Charly Barby.

Charly Barby had one of the most emotional moments of the show. After being cut from the team during training camp, Charly cried with new-BFF and DCC rookie Reece Weaver.

"I'll be back with you next year," Charly said.

"I'm so proud of you," Reece replied. "I'm so grateful for you and our friendship."

"I'll be cheering you on all season long, every step of the way, and then when I come back next year, you'll be my vet!" Charly said.

It seems these besties manifested this, because Charly has officially made the DCC 2024 team.

Last week, she opened up on Instagram about auditioning for the DCC in 2023, calling it an "amazing experience" and a "dream come true" to get so close to the end. "I met the most incredible, kind and genuine group of people and grew so incredibly close in such a short time," she wrote. "This organisation and the people that are a part of it are unlike any other. I have grown so much not only as a dancer, but as a person and it is all because of them.

"The amount of hard work, determination and dedication it takes to chase this dream is unlike anything, and I absolutely thrive off of it. I could go on and on about how much I love I have for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and how incredible this summer has been."

Charly finished her caption with "I'll see you next year ;)" — and she did!

Kelly Villares.





Fans of the Netflix series will recall Kelly Villares' journey through America's Sweethearts. She made it through the initial round of auditions all the way to the rookie makeovers, where — much to Kelly's shock — they immediately dyed her blonde hair brunette.

Kelly was then cut from the team, but promised to return for the 2024 auditions, even if it meant keeping her hair brown for the year. And the rookie had a good sense of humour about the whole situation, poking fun in a recent Instagram video.

"Put a finger down if you were blonde your whole life, made it into training camp last year as a blonde, got all the way to rookie makeovers, they turned you brunette, then you DIDN'T make the top 36, and now we're back in training camp for 2024 and we're waiting to see what they do with my hair this year," she said, putting a finger down.

Thankfully, Kelly has officially made the team for 2024, and by the looks of the photos, they're still happy with her hair!

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is streaming on Netflix now.

