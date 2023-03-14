'Are you trying to tell us something?' All the hidden details in Daisy Jones & The Six.

As soon as you start watching Daisy Jones & The Six, you immediately want to know everything about it.

Like do Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne end up together?

Is it based on Fleetwood Mac?

Can I pull off flares?

Is there a time machine I can use to go back to the 1970s to live the Stevie Nicks/Daisy Jones life I was actually destined for?

Watch the Daisy Jones & The Six official trailer. Post continues below.

It's the kind of show that completely absorbs you. You want to live in its world and breathe in its stale cigarette smoke.

It's also the kind of show that knows that, and the series is peppered with lots of tiny details guaranteed to make you even more obsessed.

Based on Taylor Jenkin Reid's bestselling book of the same name, the 10-part series is now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Here are all the hidden details you've missed so far:

The opening credits.

Image: supplied.

The opening credits are completely shot from Camilla's (Billy Dunne's wife) point of view. It's a point a view we don't see much throughout the episodes.

She's a photographer and the opening credits are all images she captured on her camera of the band and her husband and his philandering ways.

"She’s a photographer, and it’s her photos through the whole main title," the series post producer Mandi Price told Reese's Book Club.

A blink-and-you'll-miss-it nod to Elvis Presley.

In case you missed it, Riley Keough, who plays Daisy Jones in the series, is actually Elvis Presley's granddaughter.

In episode two, Daisy performs on stage. The guitar strap she wears during that performance looks to be the same pattern as the one worn by Elvis in his 1968 comeback special.

Clever!

The series' costume designer, Denise Wingate, also told People that two coats were made for the show by a designer who also made clothes for Elvis.

"I thought it was nice to bring that back in the fold and have a little bit of that history," she told the publication.

There are clues in those 70s sunglasses.

Image: supplied.

In the promo posters for the series, every cast member is wearing a pair of oversized 70s style sunglasses.

It's bloody great wardrobe design but they also feature a few cheeky clues about the series.

All of the cast members lenses are blank except for Billy Dunne's and Daisy Jones'. In the reflection of Billy's sunglasses, you can see an image of his wife Camila and an image of Daisy, hinting that he has feelings for both of the women.

And in Daisy's sunglasses you can just see a reflection of Billy.

All those Fleetwood Mac references.

Bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid explained that she first got the idea for the book after watching footage of Fleetwood Mac performing 'Landslide' in 1977.

"When I decided I wanted to write a book about rock 'n' roll, I kept coming back to that moment when Lindsey watched Stevie sing 'Landslide'... I wanted to write a story about that," she wrote for Hello Sunshine.

There are plenty of parallels between the real life band and the fictional characters in Daisy Jones. For example, the relationship between Daisy and Billy feels very Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. And keyboardist Karen Sirko (played by Suki Waterhouse) is heavily inspired by Christine McVie.

But Daisy Jones and The Six aren't Fleetwood Mac. Their stories are actually really different.

"Almost nothing in the book actually happened with Fleetwood Mac — it’s a Fleetwood Mac vibe but it’s not their story. I haven’t actually ripped off their lives," Jenkins Reid told The Guardian in 2019.

A Nina Riva poster.

Fans of Jenkins Reid will know that she peppers her books with Easter eggs from her other books and it looks like the series has taken a leaf out of her book.

In the background of episode three, fans noticed a calender featuring Nina Rival, one of the characters from Jenkin Reid's bestselling 2021 novel, Malibu Rising.

It's Taylor Jenkins Reid inception!

