The ultimate working-woman's handbag that has the world gushing.

I have never seen two grown humans so excited about something that wasn’t an open bar tab.

But last night two of my housemates could not stop talking about their new bags. (My other housemate, a man, just looked confused the entire time.)

It was like show and tell in our kitchen as they got the bags from their rooms and proceeded to wax lyrical about the water bottle compartment.

Let me explain.

My housemates both travel a lot for work. They lug books and laptops and tablets and make up and all that stuff around with them from State to State on a very regular basis.

So when one of them came across a beauty blogger with an obsession with a handbag that she claimed would take you “from 7am to 10pm”, she decided to order one for herself.