real life

Please share: The dads who are fighting for marriage equality.

One of the most important things about being a father is accepting your kids as they are, and teaching your kids to be accepting of others.

This is a video that highlights some high-profile fathers who are doing just that.

Magic Johnson, Artie Goldstein and Neil Patrick Harris are just some of the high-profile dads who are taking a stand for gay rights. Some are fathers who have gay children. Some are gay fathers who have children. But they all believe the same thing: gay or straight, everyone deserves to be happy and loved.

These are the fathers who support marriage equality.

Share this video to let your friends and family know that you do too:

