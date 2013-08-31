couples

Dads are the original hipsters - and here's the proof

Here’s a piece of information you’ll find hard to digest: dads are the original hipsters. That’s right – back in that unspecified nostalgic period we have all heard about called “the good old days”, your dad was actually cool.

Click through this hilarious gallery for a look back in time… to the mystical days when Speedos were stylish, every man could grow an impressive moustache and jorts (jean shorts) were worn by men too. Want more hipster dad goodness? Head on over to Dads Are The Original Hipsters.
Afro plus handlebar mustacheAfro plus handlebar mustache, watch out ladies!
BeardHip Dad
Beatles hairThe family that drinks together, stays together
StacheI must-ache you a question
HipsterHipster rule #1: The more you look like a homeless person, the cooler you are
Jorts (jean-shorts)Does this beard make me look smarter?
Cool CatHip Ray Ban-esque Wayferers
SlickTan, Mullet, High socks, short shorts.. Mum? Really?
SpeedosBudgie Smuglers are for real men
tank-top-1024
awkward-dads
