Dads are the original hipsters - and here's the proof

Here’s a piece of information you’ll find hard to digest: dads are the original hipsters. That’s right – back in that unspecified nostalgic period we have all heard about called “the good old days”, your dad was actually cool.

Click through this hilarious gallery for a look back in time… to the mystical days when Speedos were stylish, every man could grow an impressive moustache and jorts (jean shorts) were worn by men too. Want more hipster dad goodness? Head on over to Dads Are The Original Hipsters.

Afro plus handlebar mustache Afro plus handlebar mustache, watch out ladies!

Beard Hip Dad

Beatles hair The family that drinks together, stays together

Stache I must-ache you a question

Hipster Hipster rule #1: The more you look like a homeless person, the cooler you are

Jorts (jean-shorts) Does this beard make me look smarter?

Cool Cat Hip Ray Ban-esque Wayferers

Slick Tan, Mullet, High socks, short shorts.. Mum? Really?