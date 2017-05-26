15-year-old Millie Robson has been left with “savage injuries” after she was caught up a horrific attack on an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Millie – who had VIP tickets to the show and had met the singer before the concert – was on her way to meet her friend, walking alongside her friend Laura, when the bomb went off.

"I was in the foyer bit, I was just walking out to meet my dad because he was picking me and my friend up from the concert," Millie told The Sun.

"And then it just went off behind me. I just remember the explosion in my ears...People were screaming."

Dad David, 54, described the horrific moment he waved to his daughter, only to see an explosion behind her.

"The next thing it was just this boom. It was just white," he said.

"It was surreal, it was just quiet."

After the shock of the explosion, David saw his 15-year-old daughter lying at the bottom of a set of stairs and ran to her side.

His partner, Jean Forster, ran towards Millie's friend Laura.

"My dad ran over to me and picked me up and we tied jumpers and stuff around the two main wounds on my leg," Millie said.

"And he just picked me up and we ran outside. A lot of the paramedics outside and strangers were helping us."

David carried his daughter outside, telling her to not look at anyone else as they fled the terrifying scene.

It was there, Millie's mum Marie Robson said, the 15-year-old told emergency workers to "go and see to other people who were more injured".

Millie suffered from "holes" in both her legs from shrapnel caused by the explosion. She was one of four teenage girls in the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital who were visited by the Queen.

The monarch talked with the girls and hospital staff during her visit, condemning the attack as "wicked".

"It's dreadful. Very wicked. To target that sort of thing," she said.

"It's not something you expect at all."

Twelve children under the age of 16 were taken to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital following the blast.

NHS England has confirmed that five children and 18 adults are still in a critical condition following the attack, with 75 people still recovering in hospitals in the Manchester area.

If you'd like to support the victims of the attack and their families, you can donate to the Manchester attack victims fund here.