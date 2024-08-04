When Kateřina Siniaková and Tomáš Macháč clinched gold in mixed doubles tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympics, their celebratory hug sent the rumour mill into overdrive.

Why? In a plot twist worthy of a Netflix series, these former lovebirds had reportedly called it quits four years ago to focus on their sporting careers.

The Czech duo's victory over China's Wang Xinyu and Zhang Zhizhen on Friday night was impressive enough, but it's their off-court story that's captured our hearts faster than a 200km/h ace.

When asked about their relationship status post-match, Siniaková, 28, cheekily responded, "That's our personal life, so you don't need to know that. We like when you are confused." Macháč, 23, added fuel to the fire, calling it "top secret".

But wait, there's more. Siniaková then said, "We are such professionals that we broke up precisely so that we could fully concentrate on this medal, we succeeded, and we will see what happens after that."

Now that's what we call dedication to the game! Or is it the most elaborate "we were on a break" excuse since Ross and Rachel? Either way, colour us intrigued.



Kateřina Siniaková and Tomáš Macháč. Image: Instagram

The pair's history reads like a sports romance novel.

They started dating in 2020, juggling their personal relationship with their professional careers. But in July 2023, Czech media reported that the couple had parted ways.

Fast forward to the Paris Olympics, and they're back on the court together, serving up gold and keeping us all guessing about their relationship status. It's like watching a real-life rom-com unfold on the tennis court!

Following their remarkable win, Macháč spoke of significance of winning with Siniaková.

"For me, it's something special," he said. "To achieve something like this is... I think my head right now is not getting it. I'm just really enjoying. For me, it's special to achieve it with Kate, because it's something that is not usual."

Not usual, indeed. How many of us can say we've won an Olympic gold medal with our ex?

While we're all for respecting privacy, we can't help but wonder if there's a rekindling on the cards. After all, nothing says "I still like you" quite like an Olympic gold medal, right?

Kateřina Siniaková and Tomáš Macháč. Image: Getty

But before we get too swept up in the romance of it all, let's take a moment to appreciate their incredible achievement.

Winning an Olympic gold medal is no small feat, and to do it with someone you have a complicated history with? That's next-level professionalism and maturity.

And let's be real — their decision to keep their relationship status a mystery in this world of oversharing and TMI is quite refreshing, actually.

But Siniaková and Macháč aren't the only ones making hearts flutter in the City of Love. The Paris Olympics are shaping up to be quite a romantic spectacle for several athletes from around the globe.

In a move straight out of a rom-com, Liu Yuchen got down on one knee to propose to his partner, Huang Ya Qiong, right after she won gold in the mixed doubles.

The Chinese badminton champion had barely caught her breath after clinching gold with partner Zheng Siwei on August 3 when her boyfriend — fellow badminton player Liu — stepped onto the court.

With a bouquet in hand and love in his eyes, Liu dropped to one knee. "I'll love you forever!" he declared, before popping the question we were all waiting for: "Will you marry me?"

Huang, still glowing from her victory, didn't hesitate. "Yes! I do!" she beamed, as Liu slipped the ring onto her finger while the crowd cheered on the happy couple.





Liu Yuchen proposed to his partner, Huang Ya Qiong, after she won gold. Image: Getty. Liu Yuchen proposed to his partner, Huang Ya Qiong, after she won gold. Image: Getty. And let's not forget the Chinese diving duo, Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani, who've set social media alight with their adorable poolside celebrations.

After winning gold in the women's synchronised three-metre springboard final, Chen swept Chang into a bridal carry that had fans swooning and Team USA's Kassidy Cook serving up some serious meme-worthy reactions. Cook's jaw-dropping "Wait, what?" expression quickly went viral. While there's no official confirmation, social media sleuths are convinced Chen and Chang are more than just diving partners. And honestly, can you blame them? That chemistry is as undeniable as their gold medal performance! "Imagine winning a gold medal, at the Olympics, with the person you love," one fan wrote on social media. A second commented: "Achieving a dream together on the world's biggest stage. Unreal." Image: Getty All of these heartwarming moments remind us that the Olympics isn't just about sport. It's about human connection, emotion, and yes, sometimes love. In such a pressure cooker of competition and adrenaline, is it any wonder that romance often takes the gold?

Whether it's love matches or just sporting partnerships, one thing's clear: the Paris Olympics are giving us all the drama, excitement, and heart-fluttering moments we could ask for.

Now, if you'll excuse us, we're off to binge-watch some tennis rom-coms and daydream about Olympic proposals.

Feature image: Getty