Here’s a crazy thought – what if you could create the curls you’re after with tools you already happen to have at your disposal?

Well, you can.

Here are 3 ways to curl your hair without a hair curler – and trust us when we tell you that you don’t need to be a hair stylist to nail these looks.

1. ghd curls.

Kate Hudson rocking an enviable glam curl. Image via Getty.

Creating the perfect curl with a hair straightener is a skill worth learning. You can create sexy tousled waves or glamorous red-carpet curls a-la Kate Hudson. The only step between the two is a paddle brush and some hair spray. Check out our step-by-step tutorial here.



2. Tissue or Rag curls.

Angelina Jolie’s curls can be mimicked using rags or tissues. Image via Getty.

Rag curls are how people used to curl their hair, before heat stylers. So if you want to take a trip down memory lane – or make like you hail from another era, follow these easy steps, as shared by Louise from Dalliance Hair.

1. “Section your hair into four separate parts. For each section, you will need four tissues or square-shaped rags.” So, for you mathematicians out there, that’s 16 tissues or rags.

2. “Scrunch up your tissue or rag so it appears like a strand of rope.”

3. “Place the end of your hair underneath the tissue, then roll your hair up, until it reaches the base of your nape.”

4. “Tie both ends of tissue together, into a knot. This will secure your hair into place.”

5. “Continue this until each of your sections is complete.”

6. “Once you’re done, spray with hairspray. Leave your rags in as long as possible – overnight is ideal.”

7. “Untie your rags, to reveal perfect curls. Shake your hair to give a natural, tousled look. Finish with hairspray, then voila! Your curls are complete.

3. Beachy waves.

They look so good.

Beachy waves look effortless, but trust me, they’re not. Fear not though, follow the simple steps here and you can achieve a perfect “I live at the beach” hair-look in no time at all. All you need is some root lift, a ghd and some hair spray.

Easy peasy.

What’s you go-to hairstyle?